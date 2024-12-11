North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been recognized as a "Major Player" in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Employee Experience Consulting Services 2024 Vendor Assessment.

The IDC MarketScape's assessment evaluates 12 of the largest consulting firms based on their capabilities and strategies in helping organizations transform and improve their employee experience.

"At North Highland, we believe successful employee experience transformation starts with empowering our clients to drive and sustain change themselves," said Alex Bombeck, CEO of North Highland. "We believe our recognition in the IDC MarketScape validates our approach of embedding change capabilities directly within organizations, allowing them to confidently lead their own transformations while we serve as strategic advisors."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

