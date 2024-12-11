University of Toronto Press is pleased to represent Bristol University Press on campuses in North America, increasing access to international educational materials.

University of Toronto Press (UTP), Canada's largest university press and leading academic publisher, is pleased to announce it is now representing Bristol University Press, a UK-based academic publisher, across college and university campuses in Canada and the U.S. This collaboration marks an expansion of UTP's sales representation in the region.

UTP's sales team will represent Bristol University Press titles alongside its own as well as titles published by other university presses, including Hopkins University Press. This includes textbooks, digital content, and other resources designed to support university and college-level teaching and learning. This initiative enriches the diversity of academic resources available to educators and students and underscores UTP's commitment to broadening its sales offerings for academic institutions.

"We are seeing growing demand for diverse, high-quality resources that directly enhance the educational experience. As we continue to expand strategic partnerships to meet this demand, we are thrilled to work with Bristol University Press to represent its internationally respected scholarship," says Antonia Pop, Vice President, Publishing at UTP. "Our team has strong, personal relationships with universities and colleges across North America, ensuring direct and meaningful presence in the region."

"We are delighted to work with UTP to represent our authors in the higher education community in Canada and the U.S.," says Alison Shaw, CEO of Bristol University Press. "Many of our titles address the social, economic, political and environmental challenges the world faces and will be impactful additions to universities and colleges where these discussions are already taking place."

Leveraging its unique position as an academic publisher with a dedicated campus sales team, UTP continues to foster global connections and contribute to a more vibrant and sustainable educational landscape in North America.

About Bristol University Press

Winner of the IPA Independent Academic and Professional Publisher of the Year 2024 award, Bristol University Press, along with its imprint Policy Press, is a UK-based academic publisher committed to publishing high-quality international scholarship in the social sciences and aligned disciplines, with a focus on global social challenges. For more information, please visit https://bristoluniversitypress.co.uk/.

About the University of Toronto Press

The University of Toronto Press (UTP) is one of the largest university presses in North America, publishing landmark scholarship since 1901. Each year UTP releases over 250 new scholarly, course, and general interest books in both print and ebook format and over 80 journals. In addition, UTP manages the distribution for over 200 publishers and imprints in Canada, the US, and around the world, with warehouses in Toronto, Ontario and Buffalo, New York. UTP also runs all of the University of Toronto Bookstores across the three main campuses, serving over 95,000 students and 15,000 faculty. For more information, please visit utorontopress.com.

