Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
11.12.24
14:45 Uhr
15,130 Euro
+0,010
+0,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,12515,13515:01
15,13015,13515:01
Dow Jones News
11.12.2024 14:07 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: SREP capital requirements for Commerzbank unchanged for 2025 - distance to MDA threshold remains comfortable

Finanznachrichten News

DJ SREP capital requirements for Commerzbank unchanged for 2025 - distance to MDA threshold remains comfortable 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
SREP capital requirements for Commerzbank unchanged for 2025 - distance to MDA threshold remains comfortable 
11-Dec-2024 / 13:34 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- Pillar 2 capital requirement (P2R) unchanged at 2.25% 
   -- Additional own funds requirement for leverage ratio (SREP P2R-LR) unchanged at 0.1% 
   -- Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA) threshold for Common Equity Tier 1 pro forma at 10.31% of 
  risk-weighted assets (RWA) 
   -- CEO Bettina Orlopp: "With a CET1 ratio of 14.82% as of September 2024, we are well above the MDA 
  threshold. This provides us with a comfortable buffer to continue to implement the return of capital to our 
  shareholders." 
In the annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) the European Central Bank has determined the 
bank-specific capital requirements for the Commerzbank Group in 2025. The additional own funds requirement for Pillar 2 
(P2R) remains unchanged at 2.25% of total capital, of which at least 1.27% must be covered with Common Equity Tier 1 
(CET1) capital. The SREP decision replaces the previous SREP decision with effect from 1 January 2025. 
As of 30 September 2024, the pro forma CET1 requirement for the Commerzbank on Group level amounts to 10.31% of 
risk-weighted assets (MDA threshold) when applying the new SREP decision. The requirement consists of the CET1 minimum 
requirement of 4.5%, the P2R of 1.27%, the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, the capital buffer for otherwise 
systemically important institutions of 1.25%, the countercyclical capital buffer of currently 0.66%, the sectoral 
systemic risk buffer of currently 0.1%, and an AT1 shortfall of 0.04% at that point in time. 
In addition, the requirement to maintain additional own funds for the leverage ratio (Pillar 2 requirement for the risk 
of excessive leverage - P2R-LR), which was introduced last year, remains unchanged at 0.1%. The resulting leverage 
ratio requirement of 3.1% is met by a leverage ratio of 4.4% as of September 2024. 
"With a CET1 ratio of 14.82% as of September 2024, we are well above the MDA threshold. This provides us with a 
comfortable buffer to continue to implement the return of capital to our shareholders - and, as planned, to increase it 
in the coming years," said Commerzbank CEO Bettina Orlopp. As part of its strategic plans until 2027, Commerzbank aims 
for a CET1 ratio of 13.5%. 
 
Press contact 
Svea Junge +49 69 9353-45691 
Silvana Herold +49 69 9353-45680 
Investors' contact 
Ansgar Herkert +49 69 9353-47706 
Michael Klein +49 69 9353-47703 
 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 25,500 corporate client 
groups. In addition, it supports private and small-business customers in Germany with more than EUR400 billion assets 
under management. The Bank's two Business Segments - Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer 
a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade and 
is present internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the 
German Mittelstand, large corporates, and institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank 
supports clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected 
future-oriented industries. In the Private and Small-Business Customers segment, the Bank is at the side of its 
customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: online and mobile, in the advisory centre, and personally in its 
branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.7 million private 
and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial 
markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its 
revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market 
volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading 
counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its 
risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. 
Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update 
or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances 
after the date of this release. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 364564 
EQS News ID:  2049125 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2049125&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2024 07:35 ET (12:35 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.