Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Strengthens Life Sciences Portfolio with the Acquisition of CRM Leader Exeevo

Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, has acquired Exeevo, a unified CRM solution for sales, marketing, medical, and service teams built on Microsoft technology.

The Exeevo platform empowers Life Sciences organizations to streamline operations, foster collaboration, and drive exceptional customer engagement and growth-all on a single, integrated platform. By harnessing advanced artificial intelligence, Exeevo delivers actionable insights, predictive analytics, and personalized engagement capabilities, enabling organizations to foster deeper connections with healthcare professionals, patients, and other key stakeholders. With Exeevo Copilot AI seamlessly embedded into every app, user, and workflow, teams benefit from personalized AI assistance that drives impactful commercial, marketing, and medical results.

"Valsoft and Exeevo are united in their commitment to accelerating the digital transformation journey for Life Sciences organizations," said Derek J. Evans, CEO of Exeevo. "With Valsoft's support and our continued focus on innovation, this represents a significant step forward in delivering solutions that will shape the future of healthcare, enhance patient outcomes, and drive unparalleled value for our customers.

"Advancing Life Sciences requires the seamless integration of human expertise and innovative technology," said Joseph Khoubbieh, Chief Investment Officer at Valsoft. "Partnering with Exeevo aligns perfectly with our approach to foster growth by equipping Life Sciences organizations with the advanced tools they need to accelerate innovation."

Valsoft is committed to providing Exeevo with the resources necessary to accelerate its growth and expand its global impact. The Exeevo leadership team will remain in place, continuing to drive innovation and support their customers with the expertise and dedication that have defined their success.

About Exeevo

Exeevo is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, purpose-built for the Life Sciences industry. Our AI-powered, cloud-based platform unifies sales, marketing, medical, and service functions, enabling pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device organizations to connect with stakeholders in transformative and innovative ways. By leveraging advanced technologies, Exeevo empowers Life Sciences companies to redefine how they engage with healthcare professionals, patients, and other key audiences, driving growth and delivering measurable business impact. For more information: https://exeevo.com/

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more at www.valsoftcorp.com

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel), and Elisa Marcon (Paralegal). Exeevo was represented by Rock Creek Advisor LLC (Financial Advisors) and Seyfarth LLP (Legal Counsel).

