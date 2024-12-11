Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX) ("Therma" or the "Company"), a developer and investment partner specializing in advanced diagnostic and medical device technologies, congratulates its investment partner Inretio on the success of the first phase of the PREVA ischemic stroke device.

Per Inretio's LinkedIn post and formal press announcement, https://www.linkedin.com/posts/inretiomd_stroke-strokecare-medicalinnovation-activity-7272282195824705536-VsdS?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_android key collaborator Dr. Gal Yaniv, Director of Endovascular Neurosurgery from Sheba Medical Center, presented compelling findings from the first phase of the PREVA® device clinical study. The ischemic stroke device results demonstrated exceptional clinical outcomes, validating the potential to reshape stroke care and improve patient recovery.

During the clinical trials, patients treated with the PREVA device showed excellent outcomes, which underscore Inretio's commitment to enhancing stroke treatment. Per the announcement, "Each data point reflects more than just success in the lab-it represents a life changed, a family impacted, and a future restored." Raviv Vine, CEO of Inretio, expressed "Our mission is driven by the belief that behind every medical innovation is the opportunity to save lives and offer hope." The presentation at BRAIN Conference marks a critical step forward for Inretio as it continues to advance its clinical program and move closer to bringing this life-changing technology to the global market.

"We're excited that Dr. Yaniv has achieved success during the initial clinical trial of Inretio's PREVA Ischemic Stroke device," shared Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. " We look forward to receiving more updates from our partner on their progress, and look to inform our shareholders as these successes are delivered."

Inretio and Therma Bright will provide further updates to the market, as progress is made through the clinical trials.

About Inretio:

Inretio is an Israeli-based medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing ischemic stroke treatment through innovative clot-retriever technology. Its flagship product, the PREVA device, ensnares and removes clots, minimizing complications like clot fragmentation and downstream embolism. Inretio's mission is to enhance stroke treatment outcomes for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems worldwide. Visit: www.inretio.co.il.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a developer and partner in a wide range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today's most important medical and healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

