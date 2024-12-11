Mantis, the first intent-based trading platform on Solana leveraging a solver network for best execution pathways, has just launched the beta version of their trading app on mainnet. Mantis solves a clear problem: trading shouldn't require navigating multiple platforms, accepting suboptimal prices, or worrying about security. Users simply tell Mantis what they want to trade, and the solver network competes to deliver the best outcome.

"We built Mantis because we needed it ourselves," said Omar Zaki, Founder of Mantis. "Traders shouldn't have to choose between speed, security, and best execution. With Mantis, they don't have to."

Platform Features

Mantis is live in beta and introduces several key features on Solana. Users can swap across Solana, Ethereum, and between both networks, leveraging low fees and instant execution with MEV protection. Initially, market and limit orders will be available along with copy-trading and community leaderboards. Mantis will also offer an activity feed for tracking market movements, social sharing and trading elements, and native yield generation on idle assets.

Season 3 Launch

The mainnet launch of Mantis also represents the start of Season 3 of the platform's incentive and social campaign that rewards early users with Mantis Credits leading up to the protocol's official launch. Users can earn through trading volume, with 2M credits distributed daily, complemented by special events, NFT drops, and community activities.

Looking Ahead

The Mantis team has outlined an ambitious roadmap focusing on AI Agent integrations, expanded intent expression capabilities, enhanced social trading features, further cross-chain capabilities, and additional trading tool developments.

About Mantis:

Mantis brings intent-based trading to Solana, Ethereum, and beyond, through the power of a solver network and user-first design. Built on Solana, the unified trading platform aims to transform how users interact with decentralized markets by ensuring security, simplicity, and best execution of user intents. Try mantis today at mantis.app.

