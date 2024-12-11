OCK Group, a telecom services provider, says that it plans to invest MYR 350 million ($79. 1 million) in a 116 MW solar facility. Malaysia's OCK Group said it has signed a conditional agreement to invest MYR 350 million in Solarpack Asia Sdn Bhd (SPK Asia) and Solarpack Suria Sungai Petani Sdn Bhd (3SP), in which SPK Asia holds a 49% stake. It said in a statement on the Malaysian stock exchange that it has signed a conditional investment agreement with Spain's Zelestra, the sole owner of SPK Asia. OCK has agreed to acquire 1,000 redeemable preference shares in SPK Asia, paying the final subscription ...

