Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) headquartered in the United States and a part of JSR Life Sciences and Japan-based JSR Corporation, has been honored with the 2024 Fierce CRO Award for Excellence in Client Service and Partnership. This prestigious award recognizes Crown Bioscience's outstanding collaboration, communication, and commitment to delivering excellence for its life sciences clients.

The Fierce CRO Awards, hosted annually by Fierce Biotech, celebrate the achievements of leading CROs that demonstrate innovation and leadership in accelerating drug development. Winners in this category are selected based on their commitment to building strong partnerships and providing an exceptional client experience.

"Winning this award is a true testament to our team's dedication to going above and beyond for our clients," said Dr. Jonny McMichael, Vice President of Client Experience and Enablement at Crown Bioscience. "We aim to accelerate the journey of new therapies by collaborating closely with our partners across the drug development continuum."

Crown Bioscience stood out for its innovative preclinical research capabilities, transparent communication practices, and unwavering focus on delivering quality and value to clients. Specific achievements highlighted include the company's Customer Satisfaction Program, which generates unfiltered feedback scores to demonstrate its commitment to service and customer excellence.

"This recognition motivates us to continue raising the bar for the CRO industry," Dr. McMichael added. "We are thankful to our entire team for making Crown Bioscience a trusted, client-focused partner in the mission to bring new treatments to patients faster and more efficiently."

The full Fierce CRO Awards report profiling all winners is available here. Crown Bioscience's award-winning capabilities can be explored at www.crownbio.com.

About Crown Bioscience

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to improving human health through partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies that drive the discovery and development of oncology drugs. We exclusively offer preclinical tumor organoid services using the well-established Hubrecht Organoid Technology, with over 600 organoid models available spanning 22 cancer indications. In addition, we have developed the world's largest commercially available PDX collection. Further committed to personalized medicine, our subsidiary, Indivumed Services, maintains an extensive biobank of liquid and tissue human biospecimens. Our focus on helping our customers develop novel therapies aims to ensure that patients receive the right treatment at the right time. Founded in 2006, we have 12 facilities across the US, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.crownbio.com

