Expanded leadership team includes seasoned industry professionals Albert Estevez Polo as Field CTO, Moshe Strenger as Vice President of Engineering, and Yuval Goldberg as Vice President of Product

Zero Networks, a leader in zero trust security solutions, is pleased to welcome three recently appointed leaders who will be responsible for driving product innovation and scaling operations: Albert Estevez Polo as Field CTO, Moshe Strenger as Vice President of Engineering, and Yuval Goldberg as Vice President of Product.

Zero Networks is on a mission to modernize microsegmentation by offering enterprise-grade solutions that are easy to deploy; highly effective at stopping ransomware, lateral movement, and insider threats; and supports regulatory and cyber insurance requirements. These strategic hires reflect the company's commitment to advancing its technology and scaling global operations to meet the growing demand for innovative zero trust solutions.

"We're thrilled to welcome Albert, Moshe, and Yuval to the Zero Networks leadership team," said Benny Lakunishok, Co-Founder and CEO, Zero Networks. "Their combined expertise in cybersecurity, product innovation, and engineering excellence will further our mission of delivering simple, secure, and scalable solutions for our customers. These strategic additions underscore our commitment to pushing boundaries in network security and scaling our impact globally. I'm confident their leadership will drive the next phase of growth and innovation at Zero Networks."

Albert Estevez Polo, Field CTO Estevez has 25 years of experience and a track record of being at the forefront of technological innovation, including expertise in quantum computing, zero trust, and microsegmentation strategies. Before joining Palo Alto Networks in 2011, he developed the first migration tool, which would later evolve into what is now known as Expedition, a key resource in the industry for firewall migration and optimization.

Moshe Strenger, Vice President of Engineering Strenger joins Zero Networks with 16 years of experience in development and leadership roles. Most recently, Strenger served as Director of Engineering Cloud Workload Security at SentinelOne. Previously, he was a software development team lead at Cybereason, and a developer at Imperva and Cisco Systems.

Yuval Goldberg, Vice President of Product Goldberg brings over 20 years of experience in product management and development, with a strong track record in the cybersecurity sector. Prior to joining Zero Networks, he served as Director of Product Management at Akamai Technologies (formerly Guardicore). He also held product management roles at Aqua Security and Radware.

With the strategic additions of Albert Estevez Polo, Moshe Strenger, and Yuval Goldberg, Zero Networks is well-positioned to expand its market presence, drive product innovation, and deliver unparalleled value to customers worldwide.

About Zero Networks

Zero Networks is the forerunner of plug-and-play microsegmentation that thwarts ransomware and implements in 30 days. With automated, accurate rule creation, Zero saves enterprises an average of 86% on Cost of Ownership when compared to legacy microsegmentation solutions that rely heavily on time-intensive manual policy creation and tagging. Combined with advanced Identity Segmentation and Secure Remote Access solutions, Zero Networks' platform accelerates zero trust initiatives at companies of any size, enabling them to stop lateral movement attacks, exceed compliance requirements, earn chart-topping audit scores, and pass every pen test. For more information, please visit www.zeronetworks.com.

