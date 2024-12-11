Development Focuses on Practical Use Cases Based on Comprehensive Research and Collaborative Customer Feedback

AI is transforming the world of project management by offering solutions to complex problems. Yet, many project managers struggle to pinpoint AI applications that deliver tangible, practical value. Planforge, a leading provider of project work management software, is precisely addressing this challenge head-on.

The company's new AI initiative focuses on identifying and developing features that offer practical support to project managers, specifically designed for standards-based project management in Europe. The first use cases are set to debut in the upcoming 2025 release, featuring AI-driven enhancements aimed at streamlining project planning processes and enabling managers to define clear objectives more efficiently. This initiative marks the beginning of Planforge's long-term commitment to advancing AI-powered solutions for project management.

In-Depth Research and Real-World Use Cases

Building on 15 years of experience in project management, Planforge has conducted extensive research on how AI can deliver meaningful value. "We've seen many demonstrations of AI in project management that sound good in theory but fall short in practice," says Gerald Aquila, CEO and founder of Planforge. "Our goal is to focus on real-world use cases that provide genuine benefits to project managers in their daily work and deliver true added value."

Planforge analyzed over 30 core project management processes to identify how generative AI and large language models (LLMs) can be integrated to support project managers. Many of these use cases are ready for immediate deployment, while others remain aspirational as AI capabilities continue to evolve.

The Role of Customer Collaboration

Planforge prioritizes its AI roadmap in close collaboration with its customers, as their insights are crucial to the development process. At the recent annual Planforge Unite event, the team actively engaged with users to brainstorm ideas and AI-driven use cases, discuss challenges, and collect valuable feedback. This ongoing dialogue ensures that Planforge's solutions remain relevant and effective, addressing the actual needs of users.

AI-Powered Use Cases for Project Management

As part of its commitment to enhancing user experience, Planforge plans to roll out AI-driven improvements step by step in selected use cases, following thorough testing in real-world environments. One of the key features slated for release in Planforge 25, is the automatic generation of project objectives based on project description, linked ideas, and additional metadata. This will help project managers and owners define clearer objectives, which may, in turn, support the planning process.

Availability

Planforge is free for up to four users. Larger teams can test the project work management software with a free 30-day trial. For more information or to be among the first to try the new AI-driven project management features, please contact the Planforge sales team at info@planforge.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241211471094/en/

Contacts:

Planforge GmbH

Kerstin Gaar

press@planforge.io

www.planforge.io