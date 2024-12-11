Simplify Data Spill Management Compliance with BCWipe's Search Feature

Jetico, developer of long-trusted data wiping software, announced today the launch of Search, a personally identifiable information (PII) and sensitive data discovery tool. Addressing the growing demand for effective solutions in data protection, Search integrates powerful discovery capabilities with Jetico's renowned BCWipe software, delivering the first-ever unified platform to locate and securely erase files beyond forensic recovery.

Search empowers administrators to identify sensitive information across their entire network and safely manage it, simplifying data spill response and ensuring compliance with regulations like PCI, GDPR and NIS2.

"Search is more than a tool, it's a solution to one of the most pressing data security challenges organizations face today," explains Hannaleena Pojanluoma, Jetico CEO. "As storage media grows larger and data copies expand whether as backup files, temporary folders or recovery points identifying all instances of sensitive information has become increasingly complex. With BCWipe's new Search feature, we are addressing this difficult challenge. In just a few clicks, administrators can set advanced search parameters to locate and manage files containing specific data, no matter where they reside. This ensures organizations can find, protect and securely erase sensitive information with confidence."

BCWipe Search, available in the enterprise edition of BCWipe that includes central management, scans all computers connected to a network using customizable filters, pre-set templates and advanced methods like file hashes to efficiently locate and manage sensitive data. Key features include:

Comprehensive Network-Wide Searches

Go beyond individual devices to locate PII and sensitive data stored across your organization's endpoints, including files in temporary or backup locations.

Identify PII using pre-set features tailored to detect data formats like ID numbers, credit card information, patient records and tax data. This capability enables administrators to locate all documents containing specific data formats and take additional actions, such as applying policies or exporting a list for encryption.

Locate sensitive information stored in compressed files, archives and images, including scanned documents.

Simplify the identification and cleanup of data spills by efficiently locating sensitive files across your network. Review best practices on using BCWipe's Search feature for data spills.

Ensure alignment with data protection standards through built-in templates for secure PII handling.

Trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense for over 20 years, BCWipe is Jetico's solution for securely wiping files and eliminating data remanence beyond forensic recovery, including in response to classified data spills. BCWipe offers a range of powerful features, such as:

Support for Leading Data Erasure Standards

Compliant with DoD, PCI and GDPR standards to meet the most stringent regulatory and security requirements.

Regularly wipe user activity, browser history and saved passwords to keep systems clean and free from traces of unwanted data.

Generates log files and certificates of erasure for auditing and compliance purposes.

To get started with BCWipe's new Search feature, contact our Data Protection Specialists and request a free trial.

About Jetico

Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 20 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered besides Otaniemi Science Park in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241211580711/en/

Contacts:

Valeria Corti

Marketing Manager, Jetico

valeria.corti@jetico.com

Phone (U.S.): +1 202 742 2901

Phone (Europe): +358 50 339 6388