Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is proud to announce that its THC-infused beverage brand, Melo, will be available in store in select states beginning Friday December 13th. This beverage is poised to reach a broader audience with imminent placement in the retail networks of Total Wines & More ("Total"), one of the most recognized retailers of innovative and premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic products in the United States.

Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer added, "Total is the largest alcohol retailer in the United States and has made a significant effort to offer its clientele non-alcoholic beverage selections. It has experienced phenomenal growth in the THC-infused category. Total has an ability to bring innovative products directly to consumers, and we are thrilled to partner to launch Melo".

Melo, a refreshing hemp-infused beverage, has already garnered acclaim for its ability to cater to consumers seeking alternatives to alcohol. Launching in grapefruit, half & half lemonade iced tea, strawberry mango, and wild berry flavors, Melo is poised to redefine the THC-infused beverage category with their cutting-edge formulations and exceptional taste profiles.

"At Flora, we specialize in brand creation. We expect significant growth in our brands with more states coming online in the coming quarters." said Mr. Starke. "With Total our retail partner, we believe that Melo will differentiate itself from its competitors due its unmatched quality and flavors."

"Partnering with Total is a significant step in our mission to make Flora's THC-infused beverages accessible to consumers across the United States. We look forward to a continued relationship with Total and other top retailers in the country," said Sammy Dorf, Executive Chairman.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp.'s mission is to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. Flora is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined by U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect Flora's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various and risks and uncertainties, including those described under section entitled "Risk Factors" in Flora's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Flora's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov /edgar . Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Flora's filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Flora's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Flora disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available to Flora (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

