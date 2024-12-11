Noul and Limbach Gruppe, Germany's top lab chain, to sign an agreement for the supply of miLab BCM

Signing the initial agreement with Limbach Group, the largest lab network in Germany established in 1979, marks the beginning of Noul's entrance into the market, with plans to gradually introduce the miLab platform across their laboratory network by 2026

YONGIN, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noul Co., Ltd. (CEO: David Lim, hereunder as "Noul") has signed an agreement with Limbach Group SE, the largest lab chain in Germany to signal for miLab platform's launching in the EU.

Under the agreement, Noul will provide its AI-based hematology solution, miLab BCM, and its malaria diagnosis solution, miLab MAL, for phased implementation in Limbach Group's laboratories. The miLab BCM is an AI-driven blood analysis solution, while miLab MAL specializes in the AI-based diagnosis of malaria in samples.

Noul's CEO, David Lim said, "This agreement is significant in that it is the first contract with a major lab chain in Europe," and that "Noul plans to extend the reach into the European market with all of its test portfolios, beginning with the well-referenced miLab MAL and BCM, and in the near future with the cervical cancer solution recognized by WHO-UNITAID. Securing the most esteemed and high-standard reference customers in Europe will accelerate our expansion into other countries within the region."

Limbach Group is the largest clinical laboratory network in Germany and one of the top major networks in Europe with 300 clinical specialists and over 5,000 employees, generating over 1.2 billion Euro in revenue. Limbach labs provide top-notch services in all scopes of laboratory diagnostics including immunology and hematology. Through the partnership, Noul established the foundation to provide on-device AI solutions for BCM and MAL more efficiently than ever to the patients. Beginning with Germany, Noul plans to extend its supply chain to all of Europe including Switzerland and the Netherlands.

