Photronics, Inc.: Photronics Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its full year and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended October 31, 2024.

"We achieved sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter, with increased sales in both Integrated Circuits (IC) and Flat Panel Displays (FPD)," said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. "IC growth was driven by strong high-end sales, particularly in the US, while FPD was led by mainstream demand. Photomask demand trends were favorable as we ended the year and we are cautiously optimistic that these trends will continue into 2025, driven by megatrends such as AI, supply chain regionalization, and edge computing. We believe our competitive advantages and market leadership will allow us to grow along with the photomask market growth trajectory. Combined with financial discipline to expand margins and improve cash flow, we are well positioned to continue growing profitably and creating shareholder value."

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results

Revenue was $866.9 million, down 3% from the previous year.

GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $130.7 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, compared with $125.5 million, or $2.03 per diluted share in 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $127.6 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, compared with $126.0 million, or $2.04 per diluted share in 2023.

IC revenue was $638.1 million, down 2%.

FPD revenue was $228.8 million, down 5%.

Cash generated from operating activities was $261.4 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $130.9 million.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Revenue was $222.6 million, down 2% year-over-year and up 6% sequentially.

GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $33.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared with $44.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $34.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $37.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared with $37.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $31.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024.

IC revenue was $163.7 million, down 1% year-over-year and up 5% sequentially.

FPD revenue was $58.9 million, down 7% from the same quarter last year and up 7% sequentially.

Cash generated from operating activities was $68.4 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $43.2 million.

Cash and Short-term investments at the end of the quarter were $640.7 million, and Debt was $18.0 million.



First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Photronics expects Revenue to be between $208 million and $216 million and non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.43 and $0.49 per diluted share.

Webcast

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2024, the company had approximately 1,878 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss), Net income (loss) per share, or any other measure of consolidated results under U.S. GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated statement of income and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations below.

For Further Information:

Ted Moreau

VP, Investor Relations

469.395.8175

tmoreau@photronics.com

PHOTRONICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, July 28, October 31, October 31, October 31, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 222,628 $ 210,984 $ 227,473 $ 866,946 $ 892,076 Cost of goods sold 140,326 135,846 142,591 551,000 555,914 Gross Profit 82,302 75,138 84,882 315,946 336,162 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 21,008 19,436 16,731 77,760 69,458 Research and development 5,285 3,555 3,367 16,576 13,654 Total Operating Expenses 26,293 22,991 20,098 94,336 83,112 Other operating (loss) gain (182 ) 1 - (92 ) - Operating Income 55,827 52,148 64,784 221,518 253,050 Non-operating (loss) income, net (1,034 ) 10,145 18,660 25,897 16,896 Income Before Income Tax Provision 54,793 62,293 83,444 247,415 269,946 Income tax provision 14,568 14,124 20,288 63,567 70,312 Net Income 40,225 48,169 63,156 183,848 199,634 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,356 13,781 18,545 53,160 74,149 Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 33,869 $ 34,388 $ 44,611 $ 130,688 $ 125,485 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.56 $ 0.73 $ 2.12 $ 2.05 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.55 $ 0.72 $ 2.09 $ 2.03 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 61,863 61,815 61,290 61,726 61,139 Diluted 62,456 62,414 62,067 62,391 61,755

PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, October 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 598,485 $ 499,292 Short-term investments 42,184 12,915 Accounts receivable 200,830 194,927 Inventories 56,527 49,963 Other current assets 33,036 28,353 Total current assets 931,062 785,450 Property, plant and equipment, net 745,257 709,244 Other assets 35,740 31,527 Total assets $ 1,712,059 $ 1,526,221 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 17,972 $ 6,621 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 165,839 178,602 Total current liabilities 183,811 185,223 Long-term debt 25 17,998 Other liabilities 47,464 47,391 Equity: Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,120,864 975,008 Noncontrolling interests 359,895 300,601 Total equity 1,480,759 1,275,609 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,712,059 $ 1,526,221

PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 183,848 $ 199,634 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 82,805 80,835 Share-based compensation 13,890 8,001 Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (19,099 ) 13,706 Net cash provided by operating activities 261,444 302,176 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (130,942 ) (131,295 ) Purchases of short-term investments (100,558 ) (20,192 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 72,836 47,537 Government incentives 2,229 2,522 Other (30 ) (117 ) Net cash used in investing activities (156,465 ) (101,545 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of debt (6,621 ) (18,439 ) Proceeds from share-based arrangements 1,916 1,248 Net settlements of restricted stock awards (3,025 ) (1,302 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,730 ) (18,493 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,127 (2,680 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 99,376 179,458 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 501,867 322,409 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 601,243 $ 501,867