OTC Markets Group Welcomes Mongolian Mining Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Mongolian Mining Corporation (HKX: 975; OTCQX: MOGLF), the largest producer and exporter of high-quality washed hard coking coal ("HCC") in Mongolia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Mongolian Mining Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Mongolian Mining Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MOGLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to upgrade to the OTCQX market, a significant step in enhancing our international presence and increasing engagement with investors. This platform will allow us to share our achievements with a broader audience and strengthen connections with U.S.-based investors." stated Battsengel Gotov, Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mongolian Mining Corporation.

About Mongolian Mining Corporation

Mongolian Mining Corporation ("MMC" or the "Company") is a high-quality coking coal producer and exporter in Mongolia. The Company owns and operates two open-pit coking coal mines - Ukhaa Khudag and Baruun Naran, both located in Umnugobi aimag of Mongolia. MMC's operations have grown rapidly from a green-field project in 2009 to a world-standard mining complex to date. With its premium quality coal products, international standard project development and effective management practices, the Company is the largest producer and exporter of washed coking coal in Mongolia. In 2010, after only one year of fast-paced operations, the Company was successfully listed on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange, making it the first Mongolian company to offer its shares internationally. With integrated coal mining operations combined with leading edge technologies, MMC was able to reach the quickest ramp-up of mining operations in the country based on the best international practices. Located adjacent to the Chinese border and the target market region, MMC has a competitive cost structure and a strategic advantage to compete at the world market.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com