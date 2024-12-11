Vulcan Materials Company: Vulcan To Acquire Leading Building Materials Company In Southern California

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Superior Ready Mix Concrete, L.P. ("Superior"). This value-enhancing acquisition will add six aggregates operations with more than 50 years of quality aggregates reserves to Vulcan's California franchise. California ranks as the most populous state in the U.S. and the second largest aggregates market. Superior will also enhance Vulcan's customer service capabilities in Southern California with two asphalt plants and thirteen ready-mixed concrete locations.

Tom Hill, Vulcan's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Since its beginnings in 1958, Superior has had an unwavering commitment to excellence and a long and successful track record of providing high quality products and services to its customers. Our continuous improvement culture is about making the best even better, and we look forward to working with the Superior team to do just that."

Mr. Hill went on to say, "This acquisition is consistent with our aggregates-led growth strategy of continuing to expand our reach to better serve attractive regions in the United States. Our Vulcan Way of Selling and Vulcan Way of Operating disciplines remain fundamental to consistently compounding profitability across our franchise and successfully integrating new operations. We are excited about the breadth of strategic opportunities created by adding Superior to Vulcan's portfolio. With the financial strength and flexibility to continue to grow, we are well-positioned to continue to deliver value for our shareholders and our customers."

The transaction is expected to close by the end of this year, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Vulcan Materials Company

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates - primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel - and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

