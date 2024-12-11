Anzeige
T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For November 2024

Finanznachrichten News

BALTIMORE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.67 trillion as of November 30, 2024. Preliminary net outflows for November 2024 were $6.4 billion, which includes a portion of the previously disclosed subadvisory redemption.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2024, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


11/30/2024


10/31/2024


9/30/2024


12/31/2023










Equity


$ 859


$ 817


$ 832


$ 744

Fixed income, including money market


187


186


186


170

Multi-asset


568


551


561


483

Alternatives


53


53


52


48

Total assets under management


$ 1,667


$ 1,607


$ 1,631


$ 1,445

Target date retirement portfolios


$ 491


$ 474


$ 482


$ 408


(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment


About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ - GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.67 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

© 2024 PR Newswire
