T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For November 2024

BALTIMORE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.67 trillion as of November 30, 2024. Preliminary net outflows for November 2024 were $6.4 billion, which includes a portion of the previously disclosed subadvisory redemption.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2024, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
11/30/2024
10/31/2024
9/30/2024
12/31/2023
Equity
$ 859
$ 817
$ 832
$ 744
Fixed income, including money market
187
186
186
170
Multi-asset
568
551
561
483
Alternatives
53
53
52
48
Total assets under management
$ 1,667
$ 1,607
$ 1,631
$ 1,445
Target date retirement portfolios
$ 491
$ 474
$ 482
$ 408
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
About T. Rowe Price
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ - GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.67 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.
