Financial Summary for Three Months Ended October 31, 2024

Q3 FYE25 Revenue was $89.0 million, up 12.1% compared to the same period last year.

was $89.0 million, up 12.1% compared to the same period last year. Q3 FYE25 GAAP operating loss was $2.2 million, compared to a loss of $2.8 million in the same period last year.

was $2.2 million, compared to a loss of $2.8 million in the same period last year. Q3 FYE25 Non-GAAP operating income was $3.4 million, compared to an operating income of $1.2 million in the same period last year.

was $3.4 million, compared to an operating income of $1.2 million in the same period last year. Q3 FYE25 GAAP Net loss was $2.6 million, compared to a net income of $6.2 million in the same period last year.

was $2.6 million, compared to a net income of $6.2 million in the same period last year. Q3 FYE25 Adjusted EBITDA increased by 41.9% to $6.6 million, compared to $4.6 million in the same period last year, demonstrating the leverage we have in our financial model.

Financial Summary for Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024

YTD FYE25 Revenue was $256.1 million, up 11.5% compared to the same period last year.

was $256.1 million, up 11.5% compared to the same period last year. YTD FYE25 GAAP operating loss was $5.8 million, compared to a loss of $15.2 million in the same period last year.

was $5.8 million, compared to a loss of $15.2 million in the same period last year. YTD FYE25 Non-GAAP operating income was $9.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $5.2 million in the same period last year.

was $9.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $5.2 million in the same period last year. YTD FYE25 GAAP Net loss was $7.0 million, compared to a net loss of $9.8 million in the same period last year.

was $7.0 million, compared to a net loss of $9.8 million in the same period last year. YTD FYE25 Adjusted EBITDA increased by 324.9% to $19.9 million, compared to the same period last year, demonstrating the leverage we have in our financial model.

Balance Sheet and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

As of October 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $107.3 million, compared to $83.1 million at January 31, 2024.

During the three and nine months ended October 31, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $12.3 million and $28.1 million, respectively, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $0.4 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $24.8 million in the same periods last year.

Management Commentary

"This quarter further demonstrated the progress Cognyte has made in executing our business strategy, driving growth initiatives and enhancing profitability," said Elad Sharon, Cognyte's chief executive officer. "The market for our solutions continues to grow as organizations confront an increasingly complex range of threats. Leveraging cutting-edge AI, Cognyte is uniquely equipped to empower customers to mitigate these challenges and is aligned with our mission to make the world a safer place. Our year-to-date performance, combined with sustained demand and solid visibility reinforces our confidence in the business. As a result, we are increasing our full-year outlook."

"We delivered financial results that reflect our disciplined execution and strategic focus," said David Abadi, Cognyte's chief financial officer. "In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we achieved double-digit revenue growth. The inherent leverage in our business model drove significant year-over-year improvements in profitability, underscoring our ability to scale efficiently. Non-GAAP operating income was $3.4 million in the quarter and Adjusted EBITDA was $6.6 million, both well above last year. Year-to-date revenue reached $256.1 million, up 11.5% year over year, with non-GAAP gross profit growing 13.9%. We also turned a year-to-date non-GAAP operating loss of $5.2 million last year into operating income of $9.7 million for the first nine months this fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA for the same period also improved from $4.7 million to $19.9 million. We anticipate continued growth, stronger profitability and robust cash flow for the full year. With additional leverage in our business model, we are confident in our ability to deliver sustained profitability improvements in the years ahead. Specifically, we expect revenue and gross profit to continue growing faster than operating expenses, while continuing to generate significant positive free cash flow."

FYE25 Outlook

Based on our strong year-to-date performance combined with solid visibility and sustained demand, we are raising our full-year outlook. Our updated outlook for the year ending January 31, 2025 ("FYE25") is as follows:

Revenue: $349 million at the midpoint with a range of +/-1%, representing approximately 11% growth from previous year revenue.

$349 million at the midpoint with a range of +/-1%, representing approximately 11% growth from previous year revenue. Adjusted EBITDA: Approximately $26 million at the midpoint of our revenue outlook.

Approximately $26 million at the midpoint of our revenue outlook. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.05 at the midpoint of our revenue outlook.

Additional Financial and Operational Data for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended October 31, 2024

Q3 FYE25 Total Software revenue , which is the combination of software and software services revenue, increased by $3.7 million to $75.3 million, compared to the same period last year. Approximately 40% of our total software revenue growth came from incremental subscription revenue, underscoring the strength of our strong recurring revenue base.

, which is the combination of software and software services revenue, increased by $3.7 million to $75.3 million, compared to the same period last year. Approximately 40% of our total software revenue growth came from incremental subscription revenue, underscoring the strength of our strong recurring revenue base. YTD FYE25 Total Software revenue increased by $18.5 million to $223.3 million, compared to the same period last year.

increased by $18.5 million to $223.3 million, compared to the same period last year. Q3 FYE25 and YTD FYE25 Software revenue decreased by $0.2 million and increased by $6.3 million, respectively, compared to the same periods last year. In Q3 FYE25, we had more subscription revenue than we had in the same quarter last year.

decreased by $0.2 million and increased by $6.3 million, respectively, compared to the same periods last year. In Q3 FYE25, we had more subscription revenue than we had in the same quarter last year. Q3 FYE25 and YTD FYE25 Software services revenue increased by $3.9 million and $12.2 million, respectively, compared to the same periods last year.

increased by $3.9 million and $12.2 million, respectively, compared to the same periods last year. Q3 FYE25 Professional services and other revenue increased by $5.9 million, compared to the same period last year, as result of revenue recognition timing.

increased by $5.9 million, compared to the same period last year, as result of revenue recognition timing. YTD FYE25 Professional services and other revenue increased by $7.9 million, compared to same period last year.

increased by $7.9 million, compared to same period last year. Q3 FYE25 Recurring Revenue (1) increased by 11.8% to $46.9 million, compared to the same period last year.

increased by 11.8% to $46.9 million, compared to the same period last year. Q3 FYE25 Non-GAAP Gross profit and margin were $62.4 million and 70.1%, respectively, an increase of $6.7 million and slightly down compared to the same period last year.

were $62.4 million and 70.1%, respectively, an increase of $6.7 million and slightly down compared to the same period last year. Q3 FYE25 Billings (2) were $104.7 million, significantly higher than our revenue for the quarter, and reflecting the signing of several significant deals and achieving key billing milestones. This strong performance reflects the impact of both ongoing business and a few larger deals that may not occur every quarter, making this figure higher than what might typically be expected.

were $104.7 million, significantly higher than our revenue for the quarter, and reflecting the signing of several significant deals and achieving key billing milestones. This strong performance reflects the impact of both ongoing business and a few larger deals that may not occur every quarter, making this figure higher than what might typically be expected. Total Backlog (3) at the end of Q3 FYE25 was $435.4 million and short-term Backlog was $212.4 million. Total RPO (4) was $567.6 million at the end of Q3 FYE25.

at the end of Q3 FYE25 was $435.4 million and short-term Backlog was $212.4 million. was $567.6 million at the end of Q3 FYE25. Short-term RPO (4) at the end of Q3 FYE25 increased to $325.9 million, providing solid visibility into revenue over the next 12 months.

at the end of Q3 FYE25 increased to $325.9 million, providing solid visibility into revenue over the next 12 months. Secured four significant orders from existing customers. Two deals valued at more than $20 million. The other two valued at over $10 million.

from existing customers. Two deals valued at more than $20 million. The other two valued at over $10 million. Hosted Global Cognyte Intelligence Summit in Europe, where security leaders explored the intersection of intelligence and technology and our latest AI-powered innovation.

For information about the non-GAAP financial measure or key metric, please see "Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics" at the end of this release.

(1) Recurring Revenue - Recurring revenue is comprised primarily of revenue from support contracts as well as revenue from subscription offerings.

(2) Billings - Revenue plus the change in contract liabilities, contract assets and unbilled balances.

(3) Backlog represents unbilled amounts contracted under contracts deemed certain to be invoiced.

(4) RPO, or remaining performance obligations, represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized that will be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods.

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World. Our open interface software is designed to help customers accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations and decision-making. Hundreds of customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize and tackle threats to national security and address different forms of criminal and terror activities. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics, including the reasons management uses each measure and metric, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as "Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

Our non-GAAP outlook for FYE25 excludes the following GAAP measures which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty, as described further below under "Supplemental Information About non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics":

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $0.3 million.

Our non-GAAP outlook for FYE25 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Stock-based compensation is expected to be between approximately $18.0 and $19.0 million, assuming market prices for our ordinary shares are generally consistent with current levels.

For additional information about our expectations for FYE25, please refer to the Q3 FYE25 conference call we will conduct on December 11, 2024.

Our non-GAAP outlook unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates, and does not include the potential impact of any business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof.

We are unable, without unreasonable effort, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively, for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Table 4 of this press release.

Table 1 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, Three Months Ended October 31, (in thousands except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Software $ 88,380 $ 82,101 $ 30,003 $ 30,209 Software service 134,958 122,713 45,265 41,400 Professional service and other 32,789 24,899 13,732 7,785 Total revenue 256,127 229,713 89,000 79,394 Cost of revenue: Software 13,815 12,354 3,779 5,137 Software service 33,351 32,898 11,463 10,257 Professional service and other 29,078 26,410 11,881 8,665 Total cost of revenue 76,244 71,662 27,123 24,059 Gross profit 179,883 158,051 61,877 55,335 Operating expenses: Research and development 80,197 80,248 27,192 25,398 Selling, general and administrative 105,291 92,732 36,763 32,622 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 218 271 73 90 Total operating expenses 185,706 173,251 64,028 58,110 Operating loss (5,823 ) (15,200 ) (2,151 ) (2,775 ) Other income, net: Interest income 1,773 1,333 673 570 Interest expense (59 ) (12 ) (20 ) (2 ) Other income (loss), net: 14 6,611 (270 ) 5,775 Total other income, net 1,728 7,932 383 6,343 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (4,095 ) (7,268 ) (1,768 ) 3,568 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,923 2,500 794 (2,605 ) Net (loss) income (7,018 ) (9,768 ) (2,562 ) 6,173 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,805 3,188 1,210 950 Net (loss) income attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (10,823 ) $ (12,956 ) $ (3,772 ) $ 5,223 Net (loss) income per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. Basic $ (0.15 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.07 Diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.07 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 71,592 69,803 71,937 70,345 Diluted 71,592 69,803 71,937 70,732

Table 2 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets October 31, January 31, 2024 2024 (in thousands) (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,774 $ 74,477 Restricted cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank time deposits 5,494 8,666 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3.1 million and $2.7 million, respectively 122,497 113,260 Contract assets, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.4 million 13,220 8,859 Inventories 19,266 24,584 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,599 35,135 Total current assets 293,850 264,981 Property and equipment, net 26,336 24,384 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,235 33,833 Goodwill 126,195 126,563 Intangible assets, net 40 258 Deferred income taxes 2,689 2,928 Other assets 18,713 19,135 Total assets $ 504,058 $ 472,082 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 28,431 $ 20,863 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 83,522 75,826 Contract liabilities 113,436 93,778 Total current liabilities 225,389 190,467 Long-term contract liabilities 18,720 29,362 Deferred income taxes 2,139 1,964 Operating lease liabilities 30,816 27,950 Other liabilities 7,355 7,606 Total liabilities 284,419 257,349 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock - $0 par value; Authorized 300,000,000 shares. Issued and outstanding 72,000,018 and 70,996,535 at October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 368,856 355,097 Accumulated deficit (155,415 ) (144,592 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,701 ) (12,630 ) Total Cognyte Software Ltd. stockholders' equity 198,740 197,875 Noncontrolling interest 20,899 16,858 Total stockholders' equity 219,639 214,733 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 504,058 $ 472,082

Table 3 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (7,018 ) $ (9,768 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,384 10,346 Allowance for credit losses 1,678 1,258 Gain from business divestiture - (4,566 ) Stock-based compensation 13,760 8,192 Provision from deferred income taxes 209 159 Non-cash losses (gains) on derivative financial instruments, net 19 (586 ) Other non-cash items, net 177 263 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,507 ) 11,949 Contract assets (11,658 ) (10,118 ) Inventories 4,064 (199 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,033 ) 6,185 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 14,560 1,592 Contract liabilities 9,614 11,069 Other liabilities (1,122 ) (925 ) Other, net (35 ) (53 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,092 24,798 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (6,914 ) (5,143 ) Purchases of short-term investments - (58,695 ) Maturities of short-term investments - 55,642 Settlements of derivative financial instruments not designated as hedges (92 ) (147 ) Cash paid for capitalized software development costs (2,017 ) (1,427 ) Proceeds from Business divestiture, net of cost 4,943 386 Change in restricted bank time deposits, including long-term portion 1,442 (147 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,638 ) (9,531 ) Foreign currency effects on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents 42 (471 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 25,496 14,796 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 80,396 39,044 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 105,892 $ 53,840 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,774 $ 49,594 Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in restricted cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank time deposits 4,118 4,146 Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in other assets - 100 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents $ 105,892 $ 53,840

Table 4 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, Three Months Ended October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income (loss), operating margin and adjusted EBITDA GAAP Operating loss $ (5,823 ) $ (15,200 ) $ (2,151 ) $ (2,775 ) GAAP operating margin (2.3 )% (6.6 )% (2.4 )% (3.5 )% Stock-based compensation expenses 13,760 8,192 4,805 3,563 Restructuring expenses, net 209 1,908 - 176 Legal expenses 884 - 704 - Other adjustments 682 (123 ) 82 265 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 9,712 $ (5,223 ) $ 3,440 $ 1,229 Depreciation and amortization 10,143 9,896 3,121 3,394 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,855 $ 4,673 $ 6,561 $ 4,623 Non-GAAP operating margin 3.8 % (2.3 )% 3.9 % 1.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.8 % 2.0 % 7.4 % 5.8 % Net income (loss) attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. reconciliation GAAP Net (loss) income attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (10,823 ) $ (12,956 ) $ (3,772 ) $ 5,223 Stock-based compensation expenses 13,760 8,192 4,805 3,563 Non-GAAP tax adjustments (footnote 2) (2,069 ) (2,746 ) (525 ) (5,013 ) Restructuring expenses, net 209 1,908 - 176 Legal expenses 884 - 704 - Business divestiture 29 (4,188 ) - (4,538 ) Other Non-GAAP adjustments 665 (359 ) 82 214 Total adjustments (footnote 2) 13,478 2,807 5,066 (5,598 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. (footnote 2) $ 2,655 $ (10,149 ) $ 1,294 $ (375 ) Table comparing GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (0.15 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.07 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. (footnote 2) $ 0.04 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. 71,592 69,803 71,937 70,732 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. 73,049 69,803 73,531 70,345 Stock-based compensation Cost of revenue $ 1,507 $ 994 $ 531 $ 409 Research and development, net 1,253 1,750 373 651 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 11,000 5,448 3,901 2,503 Total stock-based adjustments $ 13,760 $ 8,192 $ 4,805 $ 3,563 Restructuring expenses, net Cost of revenue $ - $ 106 $ - $ - Research and development, net 123 160 - 17 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 86 1,642 - 159 Total restructuring adjustments $ 209 $ 1,908 $ - $ 176 Others Non-GAAP adjustments Revenue $ - $ 112 $ - $ - Selling, general, and administrative expenses 447 (742 ) 9 124 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 218 271 73 90 Total Other adjustments $ 665 $ (359 ) $ 82 $ 214

Footnotes

(1) The actual cash tax paid, net of refunds, was $1.5 million and $5.5 million for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2024, respectively and $1.3 million and $4.4 million for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2023, respectively.

(2) The non-GAAP income tax adjustments for the quarter reflects a change in calculating our non-GAAP income taxes from a cash basis (income taxes we expect to pay in the current year) to an accrual basis, as detailed further under "supplemental information about Non-GAAP financial measures" - "non-GAAP income tax adjustments." Prior period comparative numbers were adjusted accordingly. The non-GAAP income tax benefit, non-GAAP net income attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. and non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. under the previous method of calculation, which was presented in last year's press release filing on December 13, 2023, were $(6.3) million, $1.4 million and $0.02 for the nine months ended October 31, 2023, respectively and $(21.7) million, $23.8 million and $0.34 for the three months ended October 31, 2023, respectively.

Cognyte Software Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The press release includes reconciliations of certain financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP, consisting of non-GAAP operating (loss) income and operating margins, non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Cognyte, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to Cognyte and non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares used in computing such measure. The tables above include a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure for completed periods presented in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business by:

facilitating the comparison of our financial results and business trends between periods, by excluding certain items that either can vary significantly in amount and frequency, are based upon subjective assumptions, or in certain cases are unplanned for or difficult to forecast,

facilitating the comparison of our financial results and business trends with other software companies who publish similar non-GAAP measures, and

allowing investors to see and understand key supplementary metrics used by our management to run our business, including for budgeting and forecasting, resource allocation, and compensation matters.

We also make these non-GAAP financial measures available because our management believes they provide meaningful information about the financial performance of our business and are useful to investors for informational and comparative purposes.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation as substitutes for, or superior to, comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures we present have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and these non-GAAP financial measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business, and we may in the future incur expenses similar to or in addition to the adjustments made in these non-GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are calculated by making the following adjustments to our GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expenses. We exclude stock-based compensation expenses related to restricted stock awards, stock bonus programs, bonus share programs, and other stock-based awards from our non-GAAP financial measures. We evaluate our performance both with and without these measures because stock-based compensation is typically a non-cash expense and can vary significantly over time based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted, and is influenced in part by certain factors which are generally beyond our control, such as the volatility of the price of our ordinary shares. In addition, measurement of stock-based compensation is subject to varying valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions, and therefore we believe that excluding stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP financial measures allows for meaningful comparisons of our current operating results to our historical operating results and to other companies in our industry.

Restructuring expenses. We exclude restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures, which include employee termination costs, facility exit costs, certain professional fees, asset impairment charges, and other costs directly associated with resource realignments incurred in reaction to changing strategies or business conditions. All of these costs can vary significantly in amount and frequency based on the nature of the actions as well as the changing needs of our business and we believe that excluding them provides easier comparability of pre- and post-restructuring operating results.

Other adjustments. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures fair value adjustments related to revenue acquired in a business acquisition, amortization of acquired technology and other acquired intangible assets, acquisition expenses (benefit), separation expenses, business divestiture gain/losses, provision for legal claim, rent expense for redundant facilities, gains on change in fair value of equity investment, gains or losses on sales of property and certain professional fees unrelated to our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustments. We exclude our GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes from our non-GAAP measures of net income attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd., and instead include a non-GAAP provision for income taxes. Cognyte uses a full-year non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This full-year non-GAAP tax rate is based on Cognyte's annual GAAP income, adjusted to exclude non-GAAP items, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period-specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. This annual non-GAAP tax rate is based on an evaluation of our historical and projected profit before tax, taking into account the impact of non-GAAP adjustments, tax law changes, as well as other factors such as our current tax structure, existing tax positions and expected recurring tax incentives. Our GAAP effective income tax rate can vary significantly from year to year as a result of tax law changes, settlements with tax authorities, changes in the geographic mix of earnings including acquisition activity, changes in the projected realizability of deferred tax assets, and other unusual or period-specific events, all of which can vary in size and frequency. We believe that our non-GAAP effective income tax rate removes much of this variability and facilitates meaningful comparisons of operating results across periods. We evaluate our non-GAAP effective income tax rate on an ongoing basis, and it can change from time to time. Our non-GAAP income tax rate can differ materially from our GAAP effective income tax rate.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization expense, revenue adjustments, restructuring expenses, acquisition expenses, and other expenses excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures as described above. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is also commonly used by investors to evaluate operating performance between companies because it helps reduce variability caused by differences in capital structures, income taxes, stock-based compensation accounting policies, and depreciation and amortization policies.

Other Key Metrics

Recurring revenue. Cognyte calculates recurring revenue for a period by combining revenue from initial and renewal support, subscription software licenses, and cloud-based SaaS in certain transactions. Recurring revenue is the portion of our revenue that we believe is likely to be renewed in the future. The recurrence of these revenue streams in future periods depends on a number of factors including contractual periods and customers' renewal decisions. Cognyte believes that recurring revenue provides investors more visibility into our recurring business in the upcoming years and helpful measurement of Cognyte's potential revenue. Cognyte does not consider recurring revenue to be a non-GAAP financial measure because it is calculated using GAAP revenue.

Billings. Cognyte calculates billings for a period by adding changes in contract liabilities, contract assets and unbilled balances in that period to revenue. Cognyte believes that billings help investors better understand sales activity and ongoing business for a particular period, which is not necessarily reflected in revenue. Billings fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Cognyte does not consider billings to be a non-GAAP financial measure because it is calculated using exclusively revenue, contract liabilities, contract assets and unbilled balances, all of which are financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Total Backlog and Short-Term Backlog. Backlog is defined as unbilled amounts contracted under contracts deemed certain to be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods. Short-term backlog represents backlog that Cognyte expects to be recognized as revenue within the subsequent 12 months. Cognyte monitors backlog to provide visibility into our future revenue. Cognyte does not consider backlog to be a non-GAAP financial measure because it is calculated using exclusively unbilled contracted amounts.

Total Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) and Short-Term RPO. RPO consists of backlog plus contract liabilities. RPO represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes contract liabilities and non-cancelable amounts that will be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods. The majority of our arrangements are for periods of up to three years, with a significant portion being one year or less. The timing and amount of revenue recognition for our RPO is influenced by several factors, including timing of support renewals, revenue recognition for certain projects that can extend over longer periods of time, delivery under which, for various reasons, may be delayed, modified, or canceled. Therefore, the amount of remaining obligations may not be a meaningful indicator of future results. In some cases, we may decide to cancel outstanding orders and reduce the RPO when there have been extended delays by customers in paying the agreed upon down payments or due to other reasons. Short-term RPO represents RPO that Cognyte expects to be recognized as revenue within the subsequent 12 months. Cognyte monitors RPO to provide visibility into our future revenue. Cognyte does not consider RPO to be a non-GAAP financial measure because it is calculated in accordance with GAAP, specifically under ASC Topic 606.

