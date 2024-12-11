Super Angel Luxury Express is Open for Skiing and Riding at Banff Sunshine Village!

On November 16th, Banff Sunshine Village made history as the famed Canadian Rockies resort celebrated the grand opening of Super Angel Luxury Express. Banff Sunshine's Super Angel LX is North America's first six-passenger, heated bucket seat, bubble lift that features Leitner-Poma's EVO technology and a direct drive motor.

Voted Ski Magazine's overall satisfaction winner in the magazine's annual reader's poll, this winter at Banff Sunshine Village, skiers and snowboarders can now enjoy the cold smoke powder in between hot rides. The Banff resort is now home to two heated, luxury chairlifts, Super Angel LX and Teepee Town LX.

The world-class Canadian ski and snowboard resort proudly welcomes its new six-passenger, luxury, heated chairlift, Super Angel LX to its Rocky Mountain slopes. The new chairlift is the first of its kind in North America to feature premium Leitner-Poma EVO technology, providing guests with a smoother, faster and quieter ride up Lookout Mountain.

Hundreds gathered for Super Angel's first flight, including three-time Olympian and Crazy Canuk Dave Irwin, Olympic Medalist Rachael Karker, Banff Sunshine's President & CEO Ralph Scurfield, and Leitner-Poma of America President, Daren Cole.

"The Super Angel lift is a truly amazing project. The success of the build is a testament to the long-standing partnership between Banff Sunshine and Leitner-Poma of America," shared Daren Cole, Leitner-Poma of America President.

Prior to the boarding of the first chair, Elders from the Chiniki, Goodstoney, and Bearspaw First Nation performed a blessing to protect the chair and thank the land. Immediately following the blessing, the ribbon was cut, and Super Angel's first chair carrying Ralph Scurfield and family members embarked on its maiden flight. This marked the start of Super Angel LX's inaugural ride with a ribbon-cutting, leading the Scurfield family up Super Angel LX's first ascent.

"Transforming Banff Sunshine Village into a world-class resort has taken a generation that started in 1988 with the construction of Angel Express, the Canadian Rockies first high-speed chairlift. Over the past 35 years, every improvement to the resort has been with the goal of running a world-class ski and snowboard resort worthy of its location in Banff National Park, Canada's first National Park. It's our belief that Super Angel LX will improve the guest experience for all. At Banff Sunshine, we are grateful to all our partners including Leitner-Poma who has built 8 of our 12 lifts, and to our community of passionate winter enthusiasts," shares Ralph Scurfield, Banff Sunshine Village President & CEO.

In the spirit of the heaves, guests celebrating the grand opening of Super Angel LX were given light blue angel wings to wear as they flew up North America's nicest lift. Super Angel Luxury Express raises the bar for guest experience. With two heated chairlifts at Sunshine Village, skiers and snowboarders of all levels are able to stay warm as the enjoy more thrills on the slopes. The resort anticipates that Super Angel LX, will be flying for the next 38 years.

About Banff Sunshine Village: Located 7,200 feet above sea level (2,133 meters) high on the continental divide in the Canadian Rockies you'll find Banff Sunshine Village. The world-class mountain resort offers skiers and snowboarders over 3,580 acres of skiable terrain across three mountains. The resort is home to Banff National Park's only ski-in, ski-out hotel, Sunshine Mountain Lodge. Voted Ski Magazine's best Canadian Resort for 2024, Banff Sunshine Village is famous for being home to: Canada's Best Snow, Canada's hottest lifts, and Canada's longest non-glacial ski and snowboard season. Guests of the resort marvel at the resort's immersive mountain scenery, and family-friendly atmosphere. The Banff resort is now open daily until May 19th, 2025 for the 2024/25 ski and snowboard season.

For more information about the Super Angel Luxury Express and Banff Sunshine Village, contact Kendra Scurfield at kscurfield@skibanff.com , or call 403-830-7946.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Banff Sunshine Village

View the original press release on accesswire.com