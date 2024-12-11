TouchSource Partners With Centennial to Launch an Innovative Digital Signage and Advertising Network Across Premier Shopping Centers

The Centennial Retail Media Network has launched and includes 154 screens across 12 markets delivering an engaging shopper experience and monetizing screens at scale.

TouchSource, a leading innovator of digital signage and wayfinding solutions for retail, has partnered with Centennial, a retail real estate owner and operator with a national portfolio of shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations. Together, they launched the Centennial Retail Media Network that includes 154 of screens across 12 markets, giving advertisers access to our 100 million+ active shopper visits.

This nationwide digital signage and advertising network advances Centennial's leadership in delivering exceptional shopper experiences while maximizing asset value for property owners and asset managers. The solution has been deployed in top markets at premier retail destinations including MarketFair in New Jersey, Liberty Center in Ohio and Arden Fair in California with additional deployments planned.

The Centennial Retail Media Network expands the impact of marketing communications, boosts advertising revenue, and enhances visitor engagement across Centennial's portfolio using the TouchSource platform and retail services model. The network enables strategic programmatic ad placements of high-quality advertisers delivered by Screenverse - transforming screens into high-value advertising assets while providing shoppers with useful, engaging information.

High-impact, dynamic content tailored to visitor demographics is effortlessly delivered-enriching the overall shopping experience while reducing operational impact. The network features shopper-friendly tools such as searchable store directories, food court and restaurant details, and event information. Whether shoppers are passing by or actively interacting with the displays, advertising messages remain consistently visible.

According to research from Out of Home Advertising Association of America, 76% of respondents say that digital out of home (DOOH) ads prompted them to act on offers including restaurant visitation (36%), in-store purchasing (30%), word-of-mouth conversations (30%) and store visitation (29%). With the increasing impact of out of home advertising, this partnership places Centennial at the forefront of the industry in delivering exceptional shopper reach which results a thriving retail experience.

"This initiative sets a new standard for integrating Centennial's in-house advertising sales expertise with advanced programmatic advertising solutions," said Bil Ingraham, Executive Vice President, Business Development & Revenue at Centennial. "By combining traditional leasing strategies with cutting-edge digital innovations, we're not only maximizing asset value for property owners and managers but also creating engaging experiences for shoppers and a strong platform for local, regional, and national advertisers to reach our actionable, receptive visitor traffic within our multi-use, retail-anchored communities."

"This partnership with Centennial signifies a major advancement in retail experience, allowing us to bring our leading-edge digital solutions to nationwide shopping centers, enriching visitor engagement and amplifying advertising revenues," said Ajay Kapoor, CEO of TouchSource.

About Centennial

Centennial is a retail real estate investment firm with a national portfolio of shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations as well as a full-service property management platform serving third-party owners. With over 300 employees nationwide, the company now operates 23 million square feet of mixed-use destinations in 18 states. Since 1997, Centennial has played a pivotal role in shaping the evolution of American retail by creating a superior multi-faceted shopping experience with properties that serve not only as a place of commerce, but as a place of community. For more information, visit CentennialREC.com.

About TouchSource

TouchSource is pioneering leader in effortless place-based communications. We enable retail centers, office buildings, and other high-traffic venues to spark an exciting sense of place with compelling digital experiences and state-of-the-art display technology. With a focus on enhancing customer engagement and optimizing revenue, our turnkey solutions combine user-friendly software, engaging designs, and a wide portfolio of digital hardware into hassle-free signage network. By combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of consumer behavior, TouchSource transforms ordinary spaces into dynamic environments that captivate viewers to drive brand exposure and in-store traffic.

