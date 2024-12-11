Polyphenol Factory: KAIST-Incubated Startup Revolutionizes Hair Care With Polyphenol Technology, Launches Indiegogo Campaign

Polyphenol Factory, a KAIST-incubated biotechnology startup, has launched an Indiegogo campaign to introduce its groundbreaking product, the "Gravity Hair Lifting Shampoo", to the U.S. market. Combining advanced science with beauty innovation, this startup seeks to redefine hair care with its patented polyphenol-based technology.

Science Meets Beauty

Led by Dr. Hae-shin Lee, a KAIST Distinguished Professor and globally recognized scientist, Polyphenol Factory specializes in leveraging polyphenol's unique properties. Unlike traditional antioxidants, polyphenols exhibit remarkable adhesive and coating capabilities, which have been adapted into a series of hair care solutions. This approach reflects the startup's core mission: to translate scientific breakthroughs into everyday beauty products.

'Gravity Hair Lifting Shampoo' - A Game Changer

The Gravity Hair Lifting Shampoo is the company's flagship product. Featuring the patented LiftMax 308 ingredient, this shampoo forms an instant protective barrier on damaged hair cuticles, preventing protein loss and external damage. The results? Hair appears 6.27% thicker after just one use, with up to 48 hours of sustained volume. Clinical tests have shown a 70% reduction in hair fall among users, making it a promising solution for those struggling with hair loss or thinning.

Natural, Non-Toxic, and Effective

Unlike conventional shampoos that rely on chemical polymers, Gravity Hair Lifting Shampoo is formulated with 100% natural polyphenols. These medical-grade compounds ensure safety for the scalp and hair, catering to sensitive users without compromising effectiveness.

Global Market Impact

Polyphenol Factory has already secured significant attention. Within 48 hours of its pre-launch sampling event, the first production batch was sold out. The company's ambitious global strategy includes partnerships with major retailers like Amazon, Olive Young, and beauty salons across Japan and the U.S.

Indiegogo Campaign Details

As part of its international expansion, the company has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. Backers can access exclusive perks, such as early-bird discounts and product bundles, while supporting the introduction of innovative Korean beauty science to the global market.

About Polyphenol Factory

Founded by a team of KAIST researchers and experienced industry professionals, Polyphenol Factory is committed to developing science-driven beauty solutions. With over 20 years of research on polyphenol applications, the company aims to revolutionize not just hair care but the broader beauty industry.

Visit the Indiegogo campaign page at https://igg.me/at/0uBwD9SBoK4/x/38229697#/.

SOURCE: Polyphenol Factory

View the original press release on accesswire.com