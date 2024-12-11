insightful.io: New Research Reveals 44% of Employees Are Considering Quitting Work Due to Stress

New Research Reveals 44% of Employees Are Considering Quitting Work Due to Stress

Insightful , a leading workforce analytics software company, has released an in-depth research study that reveals the prevalence and impact of employee stress and disengagement in the modern workplace.

Most notably, nine out of 10 employees say they experience work-related stress, and almost half of these employees are considering quitting their jobs in the next six months as a result.

The survey, titled The Disengagement Dilemma: Stress in the Workplace Report 2024 , was conducted independently in conjunction with leading research firm Pollfish. It involved 1,400 participants who hold full-time employment in the US.

Key Findings:

90% of employees say they are stressed due to work.

44% are considering leaving their job in the next 6 months due to stress.

50% have discussed their stress with their manager or HR.

71% of employees have missed at least one day of work due to stress in the past month

Ivan Petrovic, CEO and founder of Insightful Software , said: "This new research tells us that stress is the defining issue for today's employees that not only affects their work but also their life outside of work.

"In recent years we have seen a rise in wellbeing perks aimed at supporting employee wellbeing, yet employee wellbeing has gone down at the same time. This suggests that a new approach to employee engagement is needed.

"An approach that focuses on how work is fundamentally done, for example workload balance and autonomy, rather than one-off or adjunct wellness perks.

Research Methodology

In collaboration with research firm Pollfish, Insightful polled 1400 employees aged 18-44 who work full time for an employer, either in an office or remotely. The poll featured 30 questions.

