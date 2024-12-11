Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024

ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Angara Inc.: Angara Named Among Fast Company's Brands That Matter 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Revolutionizing Fine Jewelry Through Color and Customization

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Angara proudly announces its inclusion in Fast Company's Brands That Matter list for 2024, an honor that celebrates companies fostering deep connections with their audiences while driving cultural impact. Selected from over 1,200 applications, Angara joins an exclusive list of 66 honorees standing out as brands that matter. Angara has earned recognition as a cultural and industry leader thanks to its innovative approach to fine jewelry. The full list of honorees is available here.

"It's an honor to spotlight brands and marketers who are reshaping industries and building authentic customer relationships," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

Angara's acknowledgment stems from its transformative "Celebrate With Color" campaign, which redefines the traditional fine jewelry landscape by promoting colored gemstones as vibrant symbols of self-expression and individuality. This initiative has resonated with modern consumers with its message of empowerment, inclusivity, and celebration of flaws.

Angara continues to push boundaries in fine jewelry with its unique offerings, including its Create With Angara customization feature, which provides limitless possibilities for designing bespoke jewelry. The introduction of lab-grown gemstones-such as sapphires, rubies, and emeralds-underscores the brand's dedication to sustainability, ethical practices, and affordability.

"Being named among the Brands That Matter is an incredible honor for us. This recognition affirms Angara's vision to make fine jewelry more inclusive, colorful, and personal," said Ankur Daga, CEO of Angara. "By encouraging our customers to celebrate their own individuality with the beauty of colored gemstones, we're not just selling jewelry-we're inspiring a movement."

Ankur added, "Our mission is to empower every individual to tell their story through the jewelry they wear, whether it's through meaningful personalization or innovative craftsmanship. At Angara, we believe that every piece of jewelry should reflect the unique essence of its wearer."

Angara, a trailblazer in fine jewelry, offers thousands of customizable designs, unlocking more than 600,000 unique jewelry combinations to suit every style and occasion. The brand's commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and constant innovation has helped make bespoke fine jewelry truly accessible with prices up to 30 percent lower than its competitors.

For more information about Angara, updates, and exciting announcements, please visit Angara.com, and follow @AngaraJewelry on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

Press Contact:

press@angara.com

Contact Information

Angara Inc.
press@angara.com
(844) 527-4367

.

SOURCE: Angara Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
