Carvant Financial LLC: Carvant Financial Welcomes New Leadership in Risk and Sales to Drive Growth and Innovation

SYOSSET, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Carvant Financial LLC, a leading automotive finance company dedicated to providing innovative and flexible solutions for dealers and consumers, is pleased to announce two significant additions to its executive team. These strategic hires are set to strengthen the company's risk management framework and enhance its nationwide sales initiatives.

Scott Fontaine Appointed as Chief Risk and Credit Officer

In a move to bolster its commitment to responsible and sustainable growth, Carvant Financial has appointed Scott Fontaine as Chief Risk and Credit Officer. Fontaine brings over 25 of experience in risk management, credit strategy, and financial services.

Prior to joining Carvant Financial, Fontaine served as Chief Risk Officer at Flagship Credit Acceptance, where they implemented advanced credit risk models and automated front-end decisioning.

"Carvant has a strong foundation, and I am excited to contribute to its growth by ensuring robust risk management practices that support both our dealer partners and consumers," said Fontaine.

Ryan Kobe Joins as National Sales Manager

To further expand its market presence and dealer partnerships, Carvant Financial also welcomes Ryan Kobbe as National Sales Manager. With a proven track record in sales leadership, Kobbe will oversee the company's sales strategy, dealer relationships, and national growth initiatives.

Kobbe previously held the role of National Sales Manager at United Auto Credit, where they grew their active dealer base to over 10K.

"I'm thrilled to join Carvant at such an exciting time," said Kobbe. "Together, we will build deeper relationships with our dealer partners and deliver tailored solutions that meet their evolving needs."

Strategic Vision for Growth

Jeff Cohen, CEO of Carvant Financial, commented: "The addition of Scott and Ryan to our leadership team reflects our commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer-focused growth. Their expertise will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our position as a trusted partner for the automotive dealers."

About Carvant Financial

Since 2010, Carvant is a trusted leader in automotive finance, dedicated to delivering flexible financing solutions that empower dealers and consumers alike. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and responsible lending practices, Carvant partners with dealerships across 17 states to help them succeed in a dynamic market.



Contact Information

Tabitha Tringali

Manager

tabithat@carvant.com

5167504490 x1034





SOURCE: Carvant Financial LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com