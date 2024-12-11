Solutions Dynamics: Solution Dynamics Unveils GenComm AI, Revolutionizing Global Customer Communications

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Solution Dynamics Limited (NZX:SDL), a New Zealand-based global business, is launching its AI-powered customer communication solution GenComm AI, designed to transform the way organizations communicate with their customers in multiple languages.

The GenComm AI platform enables businesses, governments, and charities to efficiently and cost-effectively connect with their audiences in their preferred language. Through advanced AI-driven translation technology, GenComm AI offers organizations cost savings of up to 80 per cent compared to traditional manual translation methods. The platform provides a solution to the growing need for accessible and compliant communication with Limited English Proficiency (LEP) audiences, addressing regulatory requirements while improving customer experience.

AI with Real Impact

"AI has captured the imagination of organizations around the world, yet many are still searching for applications that deliver real, measurable impact," says Patrick Brand, CEO of Solution Dynamics. "With GenComm AI, we're empowering governments, businesses, and charities to overcome the barriers of language accessibility. Whether it's ensuring compliance with regulations or improving customer engagement, our platform simplifies multilingual communication while improving the customer experience (CX) and reducing costs."

Key Features of GenComm AI Include:

Create and Translate: Streamlines the creation of multilingual communications and offers instant translations in over 130 languages, ensuring consistent and accurate messaging across all platforms

Proprietary Intelligent Content Hub, ADAM : Enables seamless integration of legacy systems with AI solutions, ensuring data protection, document context, and workflow approvals while maintaining quality assurance

Single-instance Translation : Translates content once, no matter how often it's reused across different channels, reducing inconsistencies and translation costs

Significant Cost Savings: By reducing reliance on manual translations, the platform offers up to 80 per cent in cost savings, making it a game-changer for organizations needing to communicate at scale.

Global Reach based on New Zealand Innovation

With over 65 per cent of its revenue generated internationally, Solution Dynamics' latest innovation is positioned to meet demand for efficient multilingual communications, already serving high-profile global and local clients such as World Vision and Watercare respectively.

With offices in the US and the UK, Solution Dynamics continues to innovate from its New Zealand headquarters. The company uses the local market as a testing ground for new ideas, before taking them global - proving that New Zealand businesses can lead on the world stage.

For more information contact:

Brian Snider, Global CMO

briansn@solutiondynamics.com

SOURCE: Solutions Dynamics

View the original press release on accesswire.com