Mittwoch, 11.12.2024
ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
Remington & Vernick Engineers: Kmj Consulting Joins Rve

Strengthens services and expertise in the greater Philadelphia area

CHERRY HILL, NJ and ARDMORE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Remington & Vernick Engineers (RVE) is pleased to announce its acquisition of selected Pennsylvania assets of KMJ Consulting, Inc. (KMJ), an innovative, client-focused transportation, engineering and consulting services firm based in greater Philadelphia. The joining of the two firms furthers RVE's strategy to expand its capabilities, enhance its service offerings and strengthen its commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients across diverse industries. Integrating KMJ's expertise into RVE's operations almost doubles the firm's traffic engineering capacity and further strengthens its position as a market leader and premier provider of engineering and consulting services. The KMJ team, with a proven record of providing cutting-edge consulting services, will now operate under the RVE brand.

"We are thrilled to welcome Karen Jehanian and the KMJ team into the RVE family. KMJ shares RVE's client focus and culture of innovation, making the firms a good fit," said RVE President and CEO Leonard A. Faiola. "This acquisition aligns with our strategic growth plan and allows us to deepen our expertise and expand our service portfolio. KMJ's talented team and innovative project approach complements RVE's commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients."

KMJ has built a strong reputation for its client-focused approach, providing personalized consulting services such as transportation engineering and public outreach for public sector clients. KMJ's clients will benefit from an expanded range of resources, greater access to industry-leading solutions and a larger network of experts.

"For more than 25 years, KMJ has been known for its service to clients, excellence in work and innovative approach to solving problems," said KMJ President Karen Jehanian. "RVE shares this thought culture and these values. For these reasons, joining forces was an easy decision. We look forward to continuing to work with our valuable long-time clients and new ones alike as part of RVE."

About RVE

RVE is a full-service engineering firm that provides design, planning, and construction management and inspection services. Founded in 1901, RVE is one of the oldest established consulting firms in the country. The firm has grown to more than 500 employees in offices located throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and North Carolina.

Contact Information

Kate Antolick
Marketing Director
kate.antolick@rve.com
6099291759

SOURCE: Remington & Vernick Engineers



View the original press release on accesswire.com

