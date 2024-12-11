Modernizing enterprise retail operations through IT management to be highlighted at NRF '25 - "Retail's Big Show"

Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - CBTS is pleased to announce that it is joining forces with Retail Tech Inc. (RTI), one of the largest non-OEM providers of technology and services in the retail industry, at the NRF '25 - Retail's Big Show January 12-14, 2025, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

The conference is NRF's flagship consumer and industrial retail industry event where NRF intends to equip retailers with the knowledge and connections to be game changers and shape the future of retail trade.

In the dynamic realm of retail technology, the partnership between CBTS and RTI exemplifies the innovation and efficiency required to harness the power of cutting-edge solutions. The partnership addresses the challenges encountered by retail enterprises, ranging from new store location setups to employee retention, through data quality management, skills gaps, security, and integrating AI into legacy systems that form the backbone of retail operations.

CBTS and RTI invite show attendees to visit booth 3138 to discover how RTI and CBTS are helping retailers integrate managed services and AI strategically, providing customized omnichannel solutions for improving user experience and cost management.

Together, the partners are solving pain points of enterprise and mid-market retailers, such as:

New and relocated stores: Rapid response and full stack support

New store openings and relocations on short timelines are often where retail IT departments need the most assistance. As partners, CBTS and RTI ensure a rapid response to these needs, providing full-stack deployment in the store and world class communications service in the cloud. This means that wherever a store is opening or relocating, the technology and logistics are seamlessly aligned to meet tight deadlines.

Enhancing employee experience

By quickly addressing tech issues that impact employee performance and customer satisfaction, the partnership aims to enhance employee retention. Better technology and prompt support mean that employees can perform their duties more efficiently, leading to a more enjoyable work environment and improved customer interactions.

Turnkey fully managed services

CBTS and RTI provide a success-based managed solution that incorporates experienced engineers and embedded artificial intelligence technologies to address a host of industry-related hurdles. These include IT troubleshooting, omnichannel fulfillment, personalization capabilities, and advanced analytics, all managed by a team of experts with solutions customized to each client's strategic objectives.

Operational IT challenges and store operations

The partnership tackles a range of operational challenges, from inventory accuracy and automated checkout to digitalizing operations and improving customer acquisition and retention. Intelligent inventory management, distribution automation, and smart supply chain solutions are just a few of the innovations they bring to the table together. Additionally, the partnership enhances store security with physical and cybersecurity measures, ensuring a safe and efficient store environment.

"The collaboration between CBTS and RTI is transforming retail IT by empowering operations and leadership with industry leading capabilities through an all-encompassing managed service," said Rob Messmer, VP Channel Sales, CBTS. "We address the big challenges that retail providers face-new store setups, relocations, employee experience, operational efficiency-with a commitment to innovation, robust support, and a focus on a more intelligent and efficient future for the retail industry."

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with CBTS, a leader in providing innovative IT solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enabling retail providers with cutting-edge technology," said Tom Devine, VP Business Development, RTI. "By leveraging modern, managed IT solutions, we aim to transform the retail landscape, enhancing operational efficiency and delivering unparalleled customer experiences. Together with CBTS, we are poised to drive the future of retail innovation."

NRF '25 - Retail's Big Show

About CBTS

CBTS (#43 CRN Solution Provider 500) serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions-including Generative AI, Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, Unified Communications, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable infrastructure platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, CBTS delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients' transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

About RTI

As one of the largest non-OEM providers of technology and services in the retail industry, Retail Tech Inc. (RTI) delivers a full spectrum of solutions to some of the most respected retailers, including Big Box, Grocery/Drug, QSR/Fast Casual, Fashion/Specialty, Convenience Stores, and more. With extensive experience in store solutions and a commitment to precise execution, RTI ensures consistency and reliability in every project.

Our offerings encompass comprehensive sourcing, industry-leading integration and installation capabilities, and tailored post-installation support. RTI's expertise spans both foundational and emerging technologies, from POS and network infrastructure to mobility and a continuously growing portfolio of IoT endpoint solutions. What sets RTI apart is our unique blend of retail focus, independence, scale, and unwavering commitment to delivering on our promises! Get started today at www.retailtechinc.com.

Follow RTI: LinkedIn and YouTube

Retail Tech Inc. (RTI)

