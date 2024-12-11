RELEX recognized for strengths including sophisticated scenario planning including end-to-end planning, unbiased view of incremental metrics that reflect field conditions and retail expertise and consultative services

RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Promotions Management 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment report (1). The IDC MarketScape report is an assessment that evaluates companies relatively using a set of fixed criteria across solution capabilities and strategic objectives.

IDC defines Retail Promotions Management tools as a subset of price optimization focusing specifically on managing, planning, and optimizing promotions, offers, discounts, and campaigns within existing operational constraints such as inventory availability, price considerations, and planning. RELEX was named as a Leader for strengths including sophisticated scenario planning including end-to-end planning, unbiased view of incremental metrics that reflect field conditions and retail expertise and consultative services.

According to the report, RELEX should be considered when, "retailers are seeking higher accuracy and faster go-to-market for their promotion optimization once their data set is in place." And when, "Retailers seek some operational support and constructive feedback through consultative operations for their promotion optimization solution." (1)

"RELEX has demonstrated exceptional capabilities in retail promotions management with an end-to-end approach, including sophisticated scenario planning and metrics that reflect real-world conditions," said Ananda Chakravarty, Research Vice President, Retail Merchandising and Marketing Analytics Strategies, IDC. "Smart retailers will consider RELEX when they are seeking a partner with deep retail expertise as well as operational support and consultative feedback."

The RELEX promotions management capabilities uniquely unify pricing and promotions within a single platform. This integration allows retailers to make informed decisions, streamline workflows, and improve collaboration across teams. Unlike vendors with fragmented systems, RELEX provides a holistic view of promotional activities, enabling accurate forecasting and optimal promotional performance.

"We're proud to be recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report," said Mikko Kärkkäinen, co-founder and group CEO of RELEX Solutions. "We believe this distinction underscores the power of our unique approach to promotions management, which seamlessly integrates with supply chain capabilities and base pricing. By offering sophisticated tools that optimize both sales and profitability, we're helping retailers reduce manual work, sharpen their competitive edge, and drive measurable growth-all from one unified platform."

Read the report here.

1. IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Promotions Management 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment doc US52038224, December 2024

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. We help retailers, manufacturers, and consumer goods companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, and The Home Depot drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels, leading to higher product availability, increased sales, and improved sustainability. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241211718434/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Jolene Peixoto

Vice President of Communications

RELEX Solutions

Jolene.Peixoto@relexsolutions.com

Savannah Yawn

Communications Manager

RELEX Solutions

Savannah.yawn@relexsolutions.com