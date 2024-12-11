Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG: A VISUAL CELEBRATION OF TWO AND A HALF CENTURIES OF TRADITION IN SHOEMAKING

Birkenstock unveils a one-of-a-kind content series: a visual approach to its legacy of quality, craftsmanship and innovation that emphasizes its enduring cultural impact and inspires to write the future.

LINZ AM RHEIN, Germany, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As BIRKENSTOCK celebrates its milestone of 250 years of tradition in shoemaking, the global purpose and Zeitgeist brand launches a captivating series of books that highlight its remarkable journey from a humble shoemaker's workshop to a global icon.

This journey not only honors BIRKENSTOCK's deep-rooted tradition but also celebrates its rich design heritage and underscores its profound cultural relevance. For decades, BIRKENSTOCK has influenced subcultures, inspired leading designers and resonated with individuals around the world. This enduring heritage and rich archive is now captured in the highly anticipated publication "THE BOOK OF BIRKENSTOCK". Complemented this, a first-of-its-kind digital encyclopedia, the curated book multiple "OLD MILLS NEVER DIE" and the travelling photo exhibition "WALK THIS WAY" further showcase the brand's impact. Earlier this year, BIRKENSTOCK had published "The Evolution of a universal Purpose and Zeitgeist Brand" the first global historical study on BIRKENSTOCK which put the brand's unique heritage of 250 years in shoemaking on solid scientific ground.

THE BOOK OF BIRKENSTOCK

The BOOK OF BIRKENSTOCK is a monumental publication created by BIRKENSTOCK, designed by the acclaimed Munich-based design agency Bureau Borsche and co-published by Steidl Publishers from Göttingen, Germany. This 688-page volume offers a lush, visual journey through BIRKENSTOCK's extensive archive, featuring a vast selection of black-and-white and color images that reveal the brand's rich heritage in stunning detail. The book captures a wide range of never-before-seen archive materials, including first advertisements and scribbles, original photo material, marketing materials from private estates and public archives, iconic brand campaigns, trend defining fashion editorials from Japan, the USA or France and snapshots from fans wearing their Birks around the globe. Designed by a team which sets today's design standards and enhanced by luxurious printing, this book is a testament to BIRKENSTOCK's commitment to excellence and craftsmanship. It serves as a definitive record of the brand's impact on footwear, fashion, and culture. Readers gain an exclusive behind-the-scenes perspective on the iconic German brand, exploring its shoes that have become staples for millions, its groundbreaking designer collaborations, and the evolution of its visual identity. Co-published and printed by renowed printer Gerhard Steidl, considered one of the best in his craft, the BOOK OF BIRKENSTOCK will be available in a debossed Otabind softcover format.

A WORLD-FIRST DIGITAL BRAND ENCYCLOPEDIA

Complementing the book, BIRKENSTOCK launches a groundbreaking digital brand encyclopedia, an innovative and mobile-friendly digital archival experience. This microsite reflects the BOOK OF BIRKENSTOCK and takes it to the digital sphere, making the content accessible to even more fans of the brand. The immersive platform allows both free and timeline-driven exploration of BIRKENSTOCK's visual archives, featuring curated narratives and over 600 archival images, including editorial content, VIP sightings, movie appearances, drawings, product shots and advertising material. Users are invited to explore the engaging content interactively, guided by their individual preferences. While browsing, they can enjoy editorial content, highlighting key narratives from BIRKENSTOCK's history, filter by themes, eras, product styles, locations, search the rich archive by key words, explore views or simply filter the content based on their individual interests. The platform will be the go-to destination for every brand-aficionado and curious explorer.

AN ARTISTIC APPROACH TO BIRKENSTOCK

The "OLD MILLS NEVER DIE" limited edition photo book set, curated by Gerhard Steidl celebrates the past, present and future of BIRKENSTOCK through the lense of some of today's most relevant photographers. The work consists of four volumes, each reflecting a different aspect of the BIRKENSTOCK universe, complemented by the BOOK OF BIRKENSTOCK. In WALK THIS WAY, Henry Leutwyler documents treasures from the BIRKENSTOCK archive and production, in "FACTORIES," Werner Bartsch takes readers on a journey through BIRKENSTOCK's production sites in Germany, exploring the people and places that shape the brand today, highlighting the blend of technology and traditional craftsmanship. In GOLBORNE ROAD, Juergen Teller takes us to London, using his subversive and ironic editorial style to capture some of the characters who define the authentic neighborhood of Notting Hill, all wearing BIRKENSTOCKs. And finally, GRAPHIC DESIGNER examines the graphic talent and typological approach of Carl Birkenstock (1900-1982).

These four photobooks, along with the BOOK OF BIRKENSTOCK, are packed in a wooden box and wrapped in a Furoshiki cloth. Old Mills Never Die is the first work to comprehensively reflect the brand's history as well as its importance both culturally and historically, while adding new artistic perspectives.

TRAVELLING EXHIBITION "WALK THIS WAY"

Rounding up the celebration of 250 years in shoemaking and shining further light on the BIRKENSTOCK archive, a curated photo exhibition called "WALK THIS WAY" by Henry Leutwyler travelled the globe in 2024. Making Leutwyler's unique artistic perspective on BIRKENSTOCK accessible to a global audience, a collection of 140 photographs was exhibited in more than 20 locations such as Tokyo, Paris, Bali, Sao Paolo, Sydney, London, New York, Shanghai and Bengaluru.

PRODUCT DETAILS

THE BOOK OF BIRKENSTOCK

ISBN 978-3-96999-382-8

688 pages, Otabind softcover

€75.00 / £65.00 / US$75.00

"OLD MILLS NEVER DIE" BOOK MULTIPLE

Limited Edition

ISBN 978-3-96999-352-1

€175.00 / £165.00 / US$195.00

Available at www.birkenstock.com, selected retail partners + via international book distribution.

