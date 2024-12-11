Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Cybrid, a leading digital payment platform, today announced the launch of its instant payment API, leveraging both FedNow and Real-Time Payments (RTP) networks. This cutting-edge API is specifically designed to help global businesses overcome the inefficiencies of traditional payment systems. By seamlessly integrating stablecoins and Bitcoin Lightning with established payment rails, Cybrid delivers an innovative solution for businesses looking to streamline cross-border and domestic transactions.

The complexities of managing international and domestic payments often result in delayed settlements, high fees, and operational bottlenecks for businesses. Cybrid's instant payment API addresses these challenges by offering instant, affordable, and secure payments through FedNow and RTP-enabling companies to improve cash flow, reduce costs, and scale operations in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

Key benefits of Cybrid's Instant Payment API for Global Businesses:

Real-time settlement: Instant payments through FedNow and RTP improve liquidity, helping businesses reinvest and respond quickly to growth opportunities.

Instant payments through FedNow and RTP improve liquidity, helping businesses reinvest and respond quickly to growth opportunities. Cost efficiency: The combination of instant payment networks with stablecoins and Bitcoin Lightning reduces transaction fees and virtually eliminates settlement times.

The combination of instant payment networks with stablecoins and Bitcoin Lightning reduces transaction fees and virtually eliminates settlement times. Eliminate counterparty risk: Cybrid's instant payment API uses a good-funds model to ensure direct, secure, and instant transactions without counterparty risk.

Cybrid's instant payment API uses a good-funds model to ensure direct, secure, and instant transactions without counterparty risk. Global scalability: The platform simplifies cross-border payments allowing businesses to expand internationally and collaborate with partners worldwide.

The platform simplifies cross-border payments allowing businesses to expand internationally and collaborate with partners worldwide. Seamless integration: Cybrid's API works with existing financial systems, enabling quick adoption without disrupting current workflows.

Cybrid's API works with existing financial systems, enabling quick adoption without disrupting current workflows. Regulatory compliance: Built-in tools meet global standards, ensuring secure and compliant operations across countries.

"At Cybrid, we're redefining how businesses approach global and domestic payments," said Avinash Chidambaram, CEO and co-founder of Cybrid. "By integrating both FedNow and RTP, our instant payment API eliminates barriers created by outdated systems, empowering businesses to operate faster, reduce costs, and seize growth opportunities in an increasingly interconnected world."

Powering the Future of Global Business

Businesses increasingly rely on fast, transparent and cost-effective payment solutions to stay competitive. Cybrid's instant payment API meets these demands by enabling real-time domestic payments through FedNow and the RTP network, while simplifying overall payment workflows for seamless transactions.

Built for Modern Business Needs

Cybrid's platform is optimized for global businesses seeking payment solutions that enhance financial agility and improve operational efficiency. By bridging the gap between traditional finance and innovative technologies like stablecoins, Cybrid empowers businesses to deliver better services to their customers and partners.

About Cybrid

Cybrid is a digital payment platform that connects established payment rails to stablecoins and Bitcoin Lightning, enabling U.S. and Canadian-based businesses to conduct domestic and cross-border transactions quickly, cost-effectively and securely. The API-first solution offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional banking systems, mitigating currency volatility risks and enhancing global payment capabilities. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in New Jersey, USA and Toronto, Canada, Cybrid is backed by investors such as Golden Ventures, Luge Capital, and Panache Ventures. For more information, visit www.cybrid.xyz.

