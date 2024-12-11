Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics' developer portal enables organizations to streamline the software development process with a unified, self-service solution-improving developer productivity and reducing operational overheads.

The solution provides developers with immediate access to application templates, environments, release management tools, and other essential resources.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and digital engagement services, today announced the launch of its innovative developer portal. This self-service system is designed to streamline the software development lifecycle (SDLC) by providing a unified interface for managing software components, environments, and provisioning templates. It centralizes access to release management, continuous integration, incident management, and other development systems in a unified facade. The system intends to provide Grid Dynamics clients with accelerated development cycles, reduced operational complexity, and higher developer productivity.

Today, development teams face increased complexity from a large number of tools, environments, dashboards, and tracking systems. The Grid Dynamics developer portal acts as a control center for development teams, providing one system that automates, streamlines, and provides visibility into the entire SDLC. Its main capabilities include management of environments, software components and their APIs, provisioning and deployment, and automatic environment checks with resource optimization recommendations. By integrating essential development tools and processes into a single, modular framework, the portal enables teams to focus on what matters most-delivering high-quality software efficiently and at scale.

"Modern engineering teams work with extensive sets of development tools and systems that can make it difficult for developers and DevOps engineers to get a 360-degree view of all resources and manage templates across all systems. Many companies struggle to adequately address this problem or develop expensive custom solutions that bridge the gaps," said Ilya Katsov, VP of Technology at Grid Dynamics. "Our developer portal provides a modular and customizable framework for solving this problem at a low cost. Our clients can now efficiently build custom self-service portals for accessing broad ranges of internal tools and resources to improve the productivity of their teams and ensure consistency of processes."

Grid Dynamics' developer portal serves various critical use cases across the software development lifecycle including portfolio management, environment control, release automation, and knowledge base querying. Serving as a central hub, the developer portal also connects various aspects of the SDLC pertaining to discovery, integration, and governance. The developer portal is expected to help drive innovation-one of the key pillars of the company's GigaCube growth strategy framework. Visit this page to learn more about the developer portal from Grid Dynamics.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and digital engagement services. Fusing technical vision with business acumen, we solve the most pressing technical challenges and enable positive business outcomes for enterprise companies undergoing business transformation. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our 8 years of experience and leadership in enterprise AI, supported by profound expertise and ongoing investment in data, analytics, application modernization, cloud platform and product engineering, and digital engagement services. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding the expected benefits of our product capabilities and our company's future growth including with customers and GigaCube strategy.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to our ability to achieve its expected benefits, as well as any factors limiting our product capabilities, the benefits of our products, and our company's growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed October 31, 2024, and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241210242641/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Cary Savas

+1 (650) 523 5000

csavas@griddynamics.com