Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2024 15:26 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Emerald Ecovations Launches OG25: A Revolutionary Distributor Program to Drive Organic Growth

Finanznachrichten News

This New Program Has Helped Distributors Drive Millions in Organic Growth

HUNTINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Emerald Ecovations, the leader in sustainable solutions for everyday essentials, is proud to announce the launch of Organic Growth 2025 (OG25), a groundbreaking program designed to empower distributors with the support needed to build organic growth in the growing demand of sustainable disposable solutions.

"At Emerald Ecovations, we believe growth and knowledge in sustainability go hand-in-hand. OG25 is the platform to assist and educate distributors' sales teams to become leaders in the fast-growing sustainability space. No distributor sales team should avoid the greatest growth category due to lack of confidence and knowledge in renewable materials," stated Ralph Bianculli, CEO of Emerald Ecovations. "The revolutionary tools and solutions along with 350 Tree-Free, Plastic-Free and Toxin-Free products will help our distribution partners open doors to achieve new organic growth opportunities."

Here's what to expect with OG25:

  • Organic Growth in Sales: So far, we've helped partners grow by millions organically.

  • High-Client Retention: Our proven solution package maintains a 98.7% retention rate.

  • Higher-Inventory Turns: Our new inventory bundling solutions allow you to experience higher inventory turns to reduce costs and increase profits.

Key Benefits of OG25

ESA-Certified Sales Executives
Distributors gain access to Sales Executives certified by the Emerald Sustainability Academy. These experts work alongside your sales team to help guide potential clients through the complexities of the sustainability landscape, offering tailored solutions to meet their unique needs.

Environmental Impact Reports
OG25 includes our signature Environmental Impact Report, a powerful tool for distributors and their clients. This report quantifies the real-world impact of switching to Emerald's revolutionary Tree-Free, Plastic-Free, and Toxin-Free sustainable products, measuring metrics such as:

  • Trees saved

  • Water conserved

  • Carbon emissions reduced

  • Landfill waste diverted

These reports are not only a testament to sustainability but also an essential sales tool for building trust and demonstrating value to clients.

Access to Emerald Ecovations Cradle-To-Cradle Composting Platform
Are clients asking for a platform to help them achieve full circle solutions for their food organics and disposables? Emerald Ecovations is tackling the problem in the Northeast with our Cradle-To-Cradle Composting Program.

Convenience Packs for Hybrid Workspaces
The rise of hybrid workspaces presents unique challenges for distributors. OG25 addresses this with Convenience Packs, smaller product bundles designed to:

  • Accommodate smaller workforce sizes

  • Reduce inventory waste

  • Provide faster inventory turns

  • Offer a competitive edge against e-commerce giants like Amazon

  • Target retail segments

OG25 aims to bridge the gap between growing market demand for eco-friendly products and solutions that meet the needs of distributors that require the tools necessary to achieve real organic growth in the ever-evolving competitive landscape.

For more information about the OG25 Distributor Program, visit: https://emeraldecovations.com/learn-more-og25-distributor-program/.

Contact Information

Alex Viola
Director of Marketing and Communications
marketing@emeraldecovations.com
5164960000

.

SOURCE: Emerald Ecovations



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.