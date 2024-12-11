Mercury/13 Announces Innovative Sponsorship Model to be launched, with FC Como Women & WeAre8 Starting January 2025

Mercury/13 has secured a sponsorship deal to transform social entertainment and economic models for Women's football. WeAre8 will sponsor the club and allocate 5% of all advertisements published by Italian companies on its platform. WeAre8, the fast-growing social media app, became one of the first non-Italian main sponsors to enter Italy's Serie A Femmenile through its partnership with the club.

Victoire Cogevina, co-CEO and Co-Founder of Mercury/13, has announced an innovative partnership with a women-led company as the main sponsor of F.C. Como Women. This partnership will officially start in January 2025 and extend over the next two and a half seasons.

This groundbreaking partnership marks a historic milestone for European women's professional football. For the first time, two female-led companies, WeAre8 and Casati, have become jersey partners in their shared mission to elevate the women's game. Casati, a sponsor since the beginning of the season, continues its support as the dorsal jersey partner, while WeAre8 joins mid-season as the title sponsor. Together, they make the F.C. Como Women jersey uniquely backed entirely by female-led businesses.

Founded by Zoe Kalar , a tech entrepreneur with over 35 years of experience creating transformative businesses, WeAre8 has revolutionized social media by putting the power of social technology back into the hands of the people. A safe, positive social platform, WeAre8 also has a revolutionary ad model that shares the money from advertisers into people's in-app wallets. By leveraging advanced AI moderation systems, the platform eliminates toxic content. It does not use algorithms to control what people see and how they feel; instead, it enables people to reach and engage with their full community through every post.

The WeAre8 platform is supported by many professional football players, including Rio Ferdinand and Juan Mata. It boasts 80 committed publishers, including Pink News, BBC Studios, The Independent, Marie Claire, and PRISMA Media. With over 2 million monthly active users globally, WeAre8 is currently available in nine languages, with plans to expand to 22 languages by the end of January.

"Social media has dramatically changed how we connect, interact, and monetize - said Victoire Cogevina Reynal, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Mercury/13 - It has become a key part of modern communication for people and businesses alike, but like any innovation, it needs to evolve and become better and safer. Zoe has found an innovative way to do this by creating a platform where the algorithms are unlocked, and people can reach their audiences, and where the advertising money goes back to the users and leverages AI-powered models that eradicate hatred and abuse. We came together through the understanding that women's football also needs to evolve. Through this new sponsorship model, we are building a path towards financial sustainability and the emancipation of women, and this could be a revolutionary way to achieve that. We are very excited to get to work!"

Zoe Kalar , WeAre8 Founder & CEO says: F.C. "Como Women is transforming the way women's football is experienced and valued. Our partnership marks a pivotal moment in showcasing how a social platform can elevate and empower the players as 'beacons of inspiration' in the community and unite their fans globally. Our partnership with F.C Como Women is about reinventing the social entertainment experience, transforming the connection between players and their fans and unlocking new economic models that drive significant and incremental funding into the clubs, players and communities."

The jersey launch and presentation will take place on January 4th at the F.C. Como Women Training Center during a friendly match the club will play against Olympique de Marseille Women. On this occasion, the club will test a new broadcasting format that aims to be highly engaging for new audiences, with interviews with benched players, never-before-seen locker room footage, and more.

ABOUT WEARE8

"The People's Platform"

WeAre8, founded by tech entrepreneur Zoe Kalar, is a transformational social media platform designed to provide a healthier digital home for humanity. People are protected from toxic content, your followers actually see your posts (no controlling algorithms), and everyone benefits because the money made from advertisers on WeAre8 is shared with people, communities, charities, and planet-saving projects. It's more than just a platform-it's a movement towards economic liberation that shifts the power of big tech back into the hands of the people. To learn more, visit www.WeAre8.com .

