Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.12.2024 15:30 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hainan International Media Center (HIMC): 6th HIIFF Closes with Golden Coconut Award Ceremony

Finanznachrichten News

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hainan International Media Center (HIMC):

On the evening of December 10, the seven-day 6th Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIIFF) came to a close in Sanya in south China's Hainan Province. The ceremony, held on the coastal city's Phoenix Island, saw the announcement of the winners of the highly anticipated "Golden Coconut Awards."

Luc Besson (center) gives out the award for Best Picture at the Golden Coconut Award ceremony in Sanya, Hainan, on December 10.

Holy Electricity by Georgian director Tato Kotetishvili won Best Picture. Serbian director Emilija Gasic's film 78 Days won the Grand Jury Prize. Laetitia Dosch won Best Director for Dog on Trial. Alberth Merma won the Best Actor award for Through Rocks and Clouds. Preeti Panigrahi won Best Actress for Girls Will Be Girls. Ruth Becquart and Leonardo Van Dijl won Best Scriptwriter for Julie Keeps Quiet. My Friend An Delie, Chinese director Dong Zijian's debut feature film, won both Best Visual Effect and Best Chinese Contribution of the Year. Chilean-Argentinian director Celeste Rojas Mugica's An Oscillating Shadow won Best Documentary Film. Vox Humana, a film by Filipino director Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan, won Best Short Film.

This year's film festival, co-organized by China Media Group and the People's Government of Hainan Province, saw 4,330 film entries from 117 countries and regions. A total of eight documentary features, ten short films and 14 feature films were shortlisted for the awards. The jury, led by renowned French director Luc Besson, selected the final ten awards.

The "HIIFF Talents" venture capital training camp, a first for the festival, was also held with the aim of supporting young directors in shooting short films. The program provides a raft of support to selected candidates, including financing, free trial use of film sets, full-process post-production, and professional guidance from senior filmmakers. In addition, five outstanding domestic film and television works signed film and television copyright overseas licensing agreements during the film festival, marking the first substantive international copyright transaction in HIIFF's history.

In addition to the award ceremony, this year's HIIFF also held special events such as the Coconut Forum, various master classes, Spanish Film Week and screenings of films from ASEAN member countries. The festival also expanded outdoor screening to four cities and counties in Hainan, integrating movies with the natural environment and providing the audience with a rich and colorful cultural experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578744/Luc_Besson__center__award_Best_Picture_Golden_Coconut_Award_ceremony.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/6th-hiiff-closes-with-golden-coconut-award-ceremony-302329057.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.