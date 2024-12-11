The US Department of Energy (DoE) has granted a $305 million loan guarantee to finance Project IceBrick, a virtual power plant (VPP) that will deploy up to 193 cold thermal energy storage systems across commercial buildings in California. From pv magazine USA The US DoE's Loan Programs Office (LPO) has announced a conditional commitment to IceBrick Energy Assets I, LLC, a subsidiary of Nostromo Energy, Inc. , for a loan guarantee of up to $305. 54 million to finance Project IceBrick, a VPP consisting of up to 193 cold thermal energy storage (TES) installations at commercial buildings across California. ...

