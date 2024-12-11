Sherweb, a global leader of cloud distribution, announced today that it has acquired MicroWarehouse (MWH), a prominent player in the Irish cloud market. This latest acquisition reinforces Sherweb's commitment to becoming the global cloud marketplace of choice for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

MicroWarehouse will continue to operate as a local business unit in Ireland, maintaining its own brand identity while leveraging Sherweb's extensive resources as well as the skill set and experience of over 1000 employees worldwide.

"This announcement is an exciting development for MicroWarehouse. With Sherweb, we will offer a broader range of products and services and identify new possibilities for growth. True to our brand, we will continue to offer world class solutions with an Irish touch to our clients," said Rory Wilson, General Manager of MicroWarehouse.

"We're thrilled to welcome MicroWarehouse to the Sherweb family. This latest acquisition is a significant step towards our goal of expanding our global footprint and providing new opportunities for our clients," said Matthew Cassar, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Sherweb. "MicroWarehouse's strong market presence and expertise align perfectly with our strategic objectives as we begin a new chapter at Sherweb heading into 2025. We look forward to embarking on this journey together and unlocking even more value for our respective clients and partners."

The two organizations will combine their strengths to deliver cutting-edge solutions for MSPs, particularly in the areas of cybersecurity, business continuity and AI which are a key focus for Sherweb.

About MicroWarehouse

MicroWarehouse is the leading Irish distributor of IT products in Ireland, committed to delivering high-quality technology solutions to its customers. With a comprehensive portfolio of products and a strong distribution network, MicroWarehouse is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of the Irish market. For more information, visit www.mwh.ie

About Sherweb

Since 1998, Sherweb has been connecting businesses with IT solutions tailored to their needs. Our growing team of over 1000 experts help our reseller partners succeed with software from leading brands and value-added services that help them offload technical operations and extend their cloud expertise, from tech support to cybersecurity.

Follow Sherweb on LinkedIn, X and Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241211432806/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Kate O'Neill

Marketing Communications Manager, Sherweb

koneill@sherweb.com