ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2024 15:38 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baker Tilly: What Housing Entities Need to Know About the Solar for All Program

Finanznachrichten News

Originally published on TaxCreditAdvisor
By Joel Laubenstein

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / The $7 billion Solar for All (SFA) program under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) offers housing authorities and other owners of affordable housing portfolios a significant opportunity to reduce energy costs for residents, create local jobs and introduce the benefits of renewable energy and energy efficiency to disadvantaged communities.

Given SFA funding has now been obligated to prime recipients, it's unlikely that the pending change in the presidential administration will retroactively cancel the program or claw back funding. However, housing authorities and owners of affordable housing who have "shovel-ready" projects that meet program requirements will be best positioned to secure funding and should remain diligent about preparing for the project start date.

Continue reading here.

Interested in learning more? Check out Baker Tilly's insight on Navigating the future of clean energy

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
