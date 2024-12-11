Jetinno Brings the JL36 Series redefining Coffee Craftsmanship with State-of-the-Art Technology

Jetinno is a well-established name in the coffee machine industry. In the latest development, the company has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the JL36 Series, a fully automatic coffee machine that combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional craftsmanship. Designed for commercial environments such as hotels, restaurants, offices, and cafés, the JL36 Series represents the pinnacle of coffee brewing innovation, offering unparalleled convenience and quality.

Jetinno has always been committed to elevating coffee experiences through intelligent design and advanced technology. The JL36 Series is a testament to their dedication to providing solutions that meet the evolving needs of coffee lovers and businesses alike. The important features of the JL36 series:

High-Power Brewing System

The JL36 supports Jetinno's patented S14 and S20 brewers, capable of handling coffee doses from 6g to 20g. This innovative system ensures barista-quality espresso extraction, creating a rich, smooth flavor in every cup. Commercial-Grade Grinder

Equipped with 64MM metal flat burrs and 11 precise grind size settings, the JL36 guarantees freshly ground coffee, ensuring maximum flavor and aroma with every brew. Milk Frothing Technology

The integrated automatic milk frother delivers creamy, velvety foam for lattes, cappuccinos, and other milk-based beverages, all at the touch of a button. Customizable Settings

Coffee enthusiasts can personalize their brew with adjustable strength, volume, and temperature settings, allowing for a truly tailored coffee experience. User-Friendly Features Removable bean hopper for easy cleaning and bean changes.

Adjustable nozzle height (105mm-180mm) to accommodate various cup sizes.

Expanded waste bin capacity for over 70 coffee cakes, reducing maintenance frequency.

Automatic rinse functions for the brewer and milk system, ensuring optimal hygiene.

The JL36 Series is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. Its sleek design and intuitive graphic user interface make it a perfect fit for upscale environments, while its advanced functionality ensures seamless operation in high-demand settings.

The JL36 isn't just a coffee machine; it's a revolution in coffee technology. It blends science and art to deliver a consistently exceptional coffee experience.

With features tailored to the needs of hotels, restaurants, cafés, and offices, the JL36 Series addresses market demands with precision and innovation. Its durable design and competitive edge position it as a top choice for professionals seeking reliable and high-performance coffee solutions.

About the Company - Jetinno

Jetinno is a pioneer in the intelligent coffee machine industry, committed to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions for commercial and home use. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Jetinno is trusted by businesses worldwide for its state-of-the-art technology and customer-centric designs.

For further information, potential buyers can watch the official JL36 Series product video over here.

Contact Information:

Official website: https://www.jetinnomachine.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jetinnomachine

Media Contact

Organization: Jetinno

Contact Person Name: Abby Fu

Website: https://www.jetinnomachine.com/

Email: info@jetinno.com

City: Guangzhou

State: Guangdong Province

Country: China

SOURCE: Jetinno

