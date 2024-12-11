Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - International Endeavors Corp. (OTC Pink: IDVV) ("IEC"), a technology holdings company, has successfully completed a thorough due diligence process with MMT Funding, a private equity group, culminating in the approval of a $2.5 million credit line. This funding represents a significant milestone for IEC as it continues to innovate and expand its footprint in artificial intelligence across diverse sectors.

The funds, which will become accessible in January 2025, are earmarked for IEC's cutting-edge AI initiatives. These include developments in cryptocurrency technologies, clinical trial automation, and its sports handicapping platform, WinnersWaygers. The agreement aligns with IEC's strategic vision to integrate advanced AI solutions into high-growth industries, leveraging its expertise to drive innovation and deliver value to stakeholders.

Terms of the Agreement

Key highlights of the funding agreement with MMT Funding include:

A $2.5 million credit line to be used exclusively for IEC's AI-focused projects.

No issuance of common stock or convertible debt as part of the funding structure.

Revenue-sharing arrangements for each funded project, ensuring a collaborative financial relationship.

An option for MMT Funding to acquire preferred shares in IEC if desired.

Reducing or eliminating any existing corporate debt.

This structure demonstrates IEC's commitment to maintaining shareholder value while fostering sustainable growth through strategic partnerships.

Paving the Way for Innovation

IEC's collaboration with MMT Funding underscores its dedication to leveraging AI for transformative applications. The company's focus spans multiple high-potential domains:

Cryptocurrency: Developing AI-driven tools to enhance security, scalability, and functionality within the crypto ecosystem. IEC's crypto management system leverages advanced artificial intelligence to optimize cryptocurrency mining and management processes. By integrating seamlessly with existing mining systems, the platform provides a comprehensive solution for enhancing efficiency and reducing operational costs. The system employs machine learning algorithms to monitor and adjust mining operations in real time, ensuring maximum productivity and resource utilization.

Clinical Trials: Creating automation and artificial intelligence software to streamline and optimize clinical trial processes, addressing a critical need in the medical research sector. International Endeavors Corp. (IEC) is leveraging its expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) to address critical challenges in the medical research sector, particularly in clinical trials. With a portion of the $2.5 million credit line secured from MMT Funding, IEC plans to develop advanced AI-driven software tailored to the needs of strategic partners in the medical field. These efforts aim to streamline and optimize clinical trial processes, ensuring greater efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness.

Sports Handicapping: IEC continues to make groundbreaking advancements in the sports handicapping industry through its WinnersWaygers platform, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics to deliver enhanced predictions and actionable insights across major sports. Surpassing 10,000 subscribers during its beta phase, the platform has demonstrated strong user demand and validated its potential in this dynamic market. Building on this success, WinnersWaygers is set to launch its paid subscription model in January 2025, catering to fans and bettors across football, baseball, basketball, and hockey. This milestone marks a significant step forward for IEC, positioning WinnersWaygers as a leader in the rapidly growing sports handicapping market. IEC will be announcing a newly appointed management team for Winners Waygers as well as how the subscription model and revenues will work in a separate announcement.

Looking Ahead

As IEC prepares for the January 2025 rollout of the credit line, the company remains focused on executing its strategic objectives. "This partnership with MMT Funding positions us to accelerate our efforts in AI development while preserving our commitment to creating shareholder value," said a company representative. "We are excited about the potential impact of these projects across industries and look forward to sharing further updates as we progress."

This agreement marks a pivotal step forward for IEC as it continues to strengthen its portfolio and drive innovation in emerging markets. With a clear roadmap and robust financial support, the company is poised for substantial growth in the coming year.

We encourage everyone to follow us.

Twitter

https://twitter.com/IDVVcorp

Website(s)

https://witech.ai

https://IDVVCORP.COM

https://winnerswaygers.com

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is a technology holdings company.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233310

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation