Saviynt a leading provider of cloud-native identity solutions, today announced a significant milestone: more than 50% year-over-year increase in new customers migrating to its platform from legacy vendors. These new customers are leaving behind their legacy on-premises solutions to embrace a new era of modern SaaS identity governance.

Currently, Saviynt safeguards over 60 million identities across the world's leading companies and governmental organizations. Saviynt's converged SaaS platform, The Identity Cloud, circumvents the high costs and suboptimal outcomes often associated with on-premises solutions. Saviynt will be discussing this momentum in more detail during its sponsorship of the Gartner® Identity Access Management Summit, 9-11 December 2024 in Grapevine, TX.

"Modern identity security solutions are essential for digital transformation," said Paul Zolfaghari, president of Saviynt. "Saviynt is gaining momentum with customers who understand that this transformation cannot occur with legacy, on-premises solutions. They are seeking what our platform provides-an efficient and effective solution that facilitates a smooth migration to the cloud, is easily scalable and meets or exceeds their business objectives."

Migrating from a legacy identity and access management (IAM) system to Saviynt's modern, cloud-based SaaS identity solution is easily achievable. The process typically begins with organizations performing an inventory of their solutions and current usage. This assessment reveals how many business processes depend on legacy identity management solutions. By evaluating each solution's operational impact, risk of compromise and total ownership costs, organizations can rank these applications for migration based on their need for modernization and prioritize those most vulnerable or most in need of operational improvement. Saviynt is then prepared to facilitate the organization's identity transformation.

"Saviynt has heavily invested in methodologies and solutions with our consulting partners that make this migration both feasible and recommended," Zolfaghari continued. "Our partner ecosystem are experts in deploying practices that establish a stronger identity foundation, and thoughtful organizations are seizing this opportunity to optimize operations, leading to significant efficiency gains."

Current reliance on legacy IAM solutions-including on-premises solutions, custom-built IAM applications, and directory services-are insufficient due to significant operational obstacles, such as lack of integration with new applications, security vulnerabilities, poor user experience, and scalability issues. With seamless integration capabilities and simplified transition processes, Saviynt delivers a strong return on investment (ROI) by enabling organizations to eliminate expenses associated with legacy solutions, point solutions, and manual provisioning and access certification processes. Consequently, hundreds of organizations have turned to Saviynt's platform to modernize their identity governance and administration infrastructure.

Gartner Identity Access Management Summit

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on identity and access technologies and strategies at the Gartner Identity Access Management Summit taking place December 9-11 in Grapevine, TX. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using GartnerIAM.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

