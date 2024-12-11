ClimeCo and Interaktif Çevre Form Industry-Leading Strategic Joint Venture to Accelerate Decarbonization Efforts and Sustainability Solutions Across the Türkiye Region

BOYERTOWN, Pa. and ISTANBUL, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimeCo, a global leader in decarbonization, and Türkiye-based sustainability expert Interaktif Çevre, a joint initiative of Kibar Holding and Heritage Group, have joined forces to establish ClimeCo Türkiye, a strategic joint venture designed to accelerate decarbonization and sustainability initiatives across Türkiye and the surrounding region. This powerful partnership is committed to helping companies with their decarbonization journey.

"We are thrilled to come together with a united goal to accelerate and expand the access and adoption of sustainability solutions across Türkiye," shared William Flederbach, Jr., President & CEO, ClimeCo. "As the global economy continues to embrace and reward sustainable practices, we are committed to helping businesses in Türkiye with their decarbonization journeys - together."

To create sustainable value and meaningful impact, ClimeCo Türkiye will offer tailored services such as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) consulting, carbon trading, environmental asset creation and digital carbon solutions.

"By combining ClimeCo's global expertise and innovative solutions with Interaktif Çevre's local insights and established network, ClimeCo Türkiye will serve as a trusted partner for businesses in Türkiye and surrounding countries," said Volkan Ural, General Manager, Interaktif Çevre. "We have the unique opportunity to help enable organizations to meet international sustainability standards, navigate evolving regulations, and achieve their decarbonization goals."

For more information about ClimeCo Türkiye and its services, contact us at info@climeco.com.tr or please visit climeco.com.tr

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is an award-winning leader in decarbonization, empowering global organizations with customized sustainability pathways. Our respected scientists and industry experts collaborate with companies, governments, and capital markets to develop tailored ESG and decarbonization solutions. Recognized for creating high-quality, impactful projects, ClimeCo is committed to helping clients achieve their goals, maximize environmental assets, and enhance their brand.

Partner with ClimeCo to drive meaningful environmental change and take your climate initiatives to new heights. Contact us at +1 484.415.0501, info@climeco.com, or through our website climeco.com.?

About Interaktif Çevre

Founded in 2015 as a joint initiative between Kibar Group, a prominent leader in the Turkish industrial sector, and The Heritage Group, which has been operating in the USA since 1930, Interaktif Çevre delivers innovative and comprehensive solutions in waste management and sustainability consultancy. Interaktif Çevre works with diverse industries, including manufacturing, hospitality, and retail, providing reliable, future-ready strategies for environmental compliance and risk mitigation. Our experts offer a wide range of services, including zero waste consultancy, carbon footprint assessments, sustainability certifications, and tailored environmental management solutions.

For more information about Interaktif Çevre, contact us at +90 216 5811100, info@interaktifcevre.com, or through our website interaktifcevre.com.tr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576615/ClimeCo__To_create_sustainable_value_and_meaningful_impact_ClimeCo_Turkiye_will_offer_tailored_serv.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1227498/ClimeCo_Vertical_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/climeco-and-interaktif-cevre-form-industry-leading-strategic-joint-venture-to-accelerate-decarbonization-efforts-and-sustainability-solutions-across-the-turkiye-region-302328307.html