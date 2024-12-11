DBSI and VeroTerra Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Customer Experience Measurement

AI Technology Unlocks Real-Time Customer Insights for Financial Institutions

DBSI, a leading financial transformation firm, announced today a new partnership with VeroTerra, a technology company specializing in real-time customer feedback solutions. This collaboration aims to transform how financial institutions and retail businesses capture and respond to customer satisfaction data.

The partnership addresses a critical gap in customer experience measurement by enabling financial institutions to instantly capture Net Promoter Score (NPS) data within their branches rather than relying on traditional delayed email surveys. VeroTerra's innovative solution uses intuitive hand signals detected through computer vision and AI technology, allowing institutions to intercept and address customer concerns before they leave the branch.

"When VeroTerra was looking for a channel partner for our patented method of collecting NPS data in a retail setting, there was no doubt that DBSI was the best partner," says Ray K. Ragan, Co-Founder of VeroTerra. "Innovation means adding real value to the business owner, and being able to intercept a bad review before it even leaves your branch is a value that's never been available to a financial institution before."

By delivering immediate, actionable insights, DBSI and VeroTerra are enabling financial institutions to take a proactive approach to customer satisfaction and loyalty. VeroTerra's solutions will be showcased at DBSI's Ideation Center, demonstrating the firm's commitment to continuously bringing the latest solutions to its clients.

"At DBSI, our primary focus is delivering exceptional value to our clients. Our partnership with VeroTerra represents a quantum leap in understanding customer sentiment. It allows us to provide our clients with real-time insights that empower them to enhance their customer experience and engagement strategies. Our unique ability to seamlessly integrate the VeroTerra solution into branch design and digital signage is the cherry on top!" said EJ Kritz, EXO at DBSI.

As AI and augmented reality continue to reshape the retail experiences, this partnership will guide financial institutions to integrate their digital and brick-and-mortar banking into a seamless experience. The integration of VeroTerra's technology into DBSI's comprehensive transformation approach will deliver enhanced value to financial institutions across the United States.

About DBSI

DBSI is a leading financial transformation firm specializing in design-build, digital signage, experiential marketing, service, and equipment. For over 25 years, DBSI's commitment to excellence has revolutionized retail experiences through a comprehensive blend of architecture, interior design, technology, and a people-first methodology. A trusted partner for thousands of projects across the United States, DBSI is recognized as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies, a 2024 CUNA Diamond Award recipient, a recent recipient of the CX Excellence Award at the 2023 Bank Customer Experience Summit, and named a finalist in the 2024 Global Digital Signage Awards. To learn more, visit our website or find us on LinkedIn .

About VeroTerra

VeroTerra is an enterprise platform for banking, retail, and health care solving the pains in customer experience, fraud, and security using AI-powered visual intelligence. Utilizing patented AI-powered solutions and intuitive hand gestures, VeroTerra delivers real-time insights into customer satisfaction, empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions that drive growth. Designed with simplicity and accuracy, our innovative platform seamlessly integrates into various industries, including financial services, retail, and healthcare. By transforming how organizations understand and respond to their customers, VeroTerra is shaping the future of customer engagement.

