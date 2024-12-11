ConvergePoint Introduces Enhanced Conflict of Interest Disclosure Management Software on Microsoft 365 SharePoint

New Release Features Robust Interface, Streamlined Workflows and Enhanced Reporting for Enterprise-Grade Compliance

ConvergePoint, a leading provider of compliance management solutions on Microsoft 365 and SharePoint, today announced the latest release of its Conflict of Interest (COI) Disclosure Management Software. This new version introduces a modern, user-friendly interface and powerful enhancements designed to help organizations simplify, centralize, and strengthen their conflict of interest disclosures.

ConvergePoint's Conflict of Interest Disclosure Management Software streamlines the entire COI lifecycle - from initial submissions through committee review, resolution, and audit-ready documentation - within a unified Microsoft 365 SharePoint platform that employees and compliance teams already know and trust.

Refreshed, Intuitive Interface:



A completely redesigned user experience offers intuitive navigation, improved usability, and visually appealing dashboards. Employees can now effortlessly submit disclosures, track their status, and access related policies while compliance officers benefit from clearer reporting and simplified administration.

Customizable Disclosure Forms and Automated Workflows:



Flexible, dynamic forms enable organizations to capture detailed information tailored to industry regulations, organizational policies, and specific business units. Automated workflow routing eliminates manual approval bottlenecks and ensures timely reviews and resolutions.

Enhanced Committee Review and Escalation Options:



Potential conflicts can be routed seamlessly to a dedicated committee or compliance board. With configurable escalation paths and streamlined collaboration tools, teams can evaluate and resolve conflicts quickly, reducing compliance gaps and building stakeholder trust.

Comprehensive Reporting and Real-Time Dashboards:



Updated search and filtering capabilities, along with customizable dashboards, enable compliance managers to identify recurring issues and generate actionable insights. The result is data-driven decision-making that helps proactively strengthen policies, address risks, and maintain a culture of transparency.

Robust Audit Trails and Documentation:



Every action, comment, and decision throughout the COI process is automatically recorded, providing a transparent, time-stamped audit trail. In the event of a regulatory inquiry or internal audit, compliance teams can readily demonstrate due diligence, accountability, and consistent application of policies.

Microsoft 365 SharePoint Integration and Security:



Built on the Microsoft 365 SharePoint platform, the software leverages existing enterprise-grade security and identity management. This seamless integration ensures that data remains secure, accessible, and compliant with internal governance and external regulations.

"We're excited to introduce the latest generation of our Conflict of Interest Disclosure Management Software," said Aju Koshy, CEO of ConvergePoint. "Our goal is to empower organizations with the tools they need to foster a culture of ethical decision-making. By coupling a robust new design interface with our proven compliance framework and Microsoft 365 SharePoint integration, we're making it simpler than ever for companies to identify, evaluate, and resolve conflicts of interest - ultimately reinforcing trust and safeguarding their reputations."

About ConvergePoint:



ConvergePoint is a leading provider of compliance management software built on the Microsoft 365 SharePoint platform. Our solutions - policy management software, contract management software, incident management software, and conflict of interest disclosure management software - enable organizations to streamline compliance processes, reduce risks, and maintain a strong, ethical culture. With an emphasis on scalability, user adoption, and customer success, ConvergePoint empowers businesses to meet regulatory challenges in today's complex environment.

SOURCE: ConvergePoint

View the original press release on accesswire.com