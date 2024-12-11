NextGen Security Expands Into Florida With Acquisition of Micro Security

NextGen Security, a North American leader in systems integration, has announced the acquisition of Micro Security, located in Miramar, FL. Micro Security is a regional security integrator providing services in the general Florida area. This marks the third acquisition-based expansion for NextGen.

"I'm very impressed with Stephen DeMolina and his operational team. Their vision and quality deployments match up well with NextGen," said Frank Brewer, CEO of NextGen.

Micro brings over 30 years of experience and expertise in the region and has specialization in healthcare, transportation and several other complex vertical markets. As part of NextGen, Micro Security will have access to NextGen's suite of services and product solutions that will strengthen their position and give them a springboard for growth.

"Micro's culture, customer service IQ and operational strength checked all the boxes for us. I am very excited to work with Stephen and look forward to assisting him and his team in growing the business in Florida and beyond," said Ryan Loughin, President of NextGen.

This acquisition marks another important milestone for NextGen in its vision of partnering with systems integration owners across North America. NextGen's unique model allows owners to grow with the entire company and not just their geographical area of operation.

"I am very excited to be joining the NextGen Security team as their Vice President of Florida Operations. By bringing NextGen's abundant technologies, talent, and growth-orientation together with Micro Security's established capabilities, we will be able to work together to truly maximize our footprint and services in this critical and rapidly growing market," said Stephen DeMolina, President of Micro Security.

About NextGen

NextGen is a premier systems-based integrator that designs, installs and services a vast array of different security-based technology solutions. Systems include enterprise access control and video, visitor management, perimeter detection, and life safety. Headquartered outside of Philadelphia NextGen was recently ranked as #11 on SDM Magazine's Top Systems Integrators Report. To learn more about NextGen Security, visit www.nextgensecured.com.

About Micro Security (MSSI)

Founded in 1990, MSSI is a professionally licensed organization, disciplined in the design, installation, and support of "best-in-class" electronic security systems and technologies. MSSI has separated themselves from the competition with their unique customer centric Managed Services platform, which provides 24/7 Technical Support Teams ensuring mission critical systems uptime. MSSI has been previously Recognized by SD&I Fast50 as one of the fastest growing security integrators in the US.

