One America News Network: OAN's YouTube channel Readmitted to the YouTube Partner Program for Monetization

One America News Network, ("OAN") announced that it was informed by Google that the network's YouTube channel was readmitted to the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) and is eligible to monetize. OAN's YouTube channel draws over 1.35 million subscribers and has featured 15,000 videos.

Charles Herring, President of OAN, praised the decision by YouTube. "I'm thrilled by the decision by YouTube to readmit OAN into the YouTube Partner Program. YouTube remains the dominant video platform in the marketplace and having the ability to monetize our content is meaningful to the network."

About One America News Network, ("OAN"):

One America News Network, ("OAN") launched on July 4, 2013 dedicated to providing an independent and credible source of U.S. and international news 24/7. OAN operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., and California. In addition to its own bureaus, the network uses many external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds, the Associated Press, and Reuters. OAN produces eighteen hours of live news every weekday plus four one-hour prime time weekday talk shows.

OAN and OAN Plus are available to tens of millions of households via cable, over-the-air broadcast, and streaming on leading providers across the nation and around the world. OAN also provides a 24/7 live streaming app branded "OAN Live" that is available on most leading streaming devices. For more information about One America News Network, please visit www.OANN.com.

Press Contact:

Ryan Critchley - Press Relations

Herring Networks, Inc.

press@OANN.com

SOURCE: One America News Network

View the original press release on accesswire.com