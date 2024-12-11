Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024
PR Newswire
11.12.2024 16:06 Uhr
98 Leser
Apexon Partners with EvoluteIQ to Accelerate Enterprise Hyper Automation

Finanznachrichten News

Strategic partnership will leverage EvoluteIQ's automation platform to optimise business efficiency and maximise growth for enterprise customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SUNDERLAND, England, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexon, a digital-first technology services company, today announced a strategic technology partnership with EvoluteIQ, a leader in AI-driven hyper-automation, to co-develop comprehensive solutions that integrate AI to enhance productivity, minimize operational complexity, and accelerate digital transformation. The collaboration will enable enterprise customers to optimize costs, improve efficiency, and unlock growth through intelligent, end-to-end automation of complex business processes using advanced AI technologies, including LLMs, LAMs, and Agentic AI.

Apexon Logo

The partnership brings together Apexon's deep digital engineering expertise in industries such as financial services, healthcare, high tech and retail, with EvoluteIQ's (EIQ) AI enabled Intelligent Business Automation Platform, an integrated low-code/no-code automation platform with GenAI abilities that delivers end-to-end digital transformation at scale.

The EIQ platform accelerates automation and application deployment, democratizes AI, and drives digital transformation with strong governance and actionable insights. It enables rapid workflow automation and seamless user journeys, orchestrates across diverse systems, and incorporates a "human-in-the-loop" for exception handling, with cognitive and decision modelling for process intelligence.

The EIQ platform will complement Apexon's existing intelligent automation capabilities to enable businesses to identify high-ROI automation opportunities, accelerate delivery, unlock data trapped in physical formats, automate decision-making, and monitor compliance with process and task mining.

"This partnership marks a pivotal step in delivering next-generation digital transformation for our clients," said Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer of Apexon. "With EvoluteIQ's robust low-code/no-code hyper-automation platform, we are ideally positioned to drive efficiency, boost productivity, and create tangible impacts across critical, highly regulated sectors such as financial services, healthcare, life sciences, and retail-industries where agility must align with stringent compliance and data security needs."

"Our strategic collaboration with Apexon is a significant step toward empowering enterprises with intelligent business automation solutions that are both intelligent and transformative. EvoluteIQ's Gen-AI capabilities, combined with Apexon's deep industry knowledge, will help businesses tackle complex challenges with agility and precision," said Deepak Kinger, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of EvoluteIQ.

About EvoluteIQ:

EvoluteIQ is a leader in AI-powered end-to-end automation, offering a low-code/no-code platform that combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation to simplify and accelerate enterprise digital transformation. EvoluteIQ helps organizations optimize workflows, reduce operational costs, and drive scalability across industries. With a mission 'enabling citizen users to build integrated automation applications in a simplified way at lower cost', EvoluteIQ emerged from a collective dream to revolutionize how companies use data and artificial intelligence to automate business processes. Founded by visionary technologists and business leaders, the journey began with a commitment to deliver cutting-edge automation solutions while empowering businesses for the digital age.

About Apexon:

Apexon is a digital-first technology services firm specializing in accelerating business transformation and delivering human-centric digital experiences. For over two decades, the company has been meeting clients wherever they are in the digital lifecycle and helping them outperform their competition through speed and innovation. Its reputation is built on a comprehensive suite of engineering services, a dedication to solving clients' toughest technology problems, and a commitment to continuous improvement. The company focuses on three broad solution areas of digital services: Digital Experience, Data Services, and Digital Engineering and has deep expertise in BFSI, healthcare, and life sciences. Apexon is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital.

Learn how Apexon helps clients with their digital transformation journeys at www.apexon.com

Contact: marketing@apexon.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263554/Apexon_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/apexon-partners-with-evoluteiq-to-accelerate-enterprise-hyper-automation-302327477.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
