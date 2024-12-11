Anzeige
Rapala VMC Oyj: Rapala VMC's Financial Reporting in 2025

Finanznachrichten News

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Financial calendar, December 11, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. EET

In 2025, Rapala VMC Corporation will publish its financial information as follows:

- Financial Statement Release for 2024 on March 5

- Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2025 on July 23

Rapala VMC Corporation will apply 30 calendar day silent period prior to the release of the above-mentioned financial reports.

Rapala VMC Corporation's Financial Statement for 2024 will be published on April 10, 2025.

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting separately.


Additional Information

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Ollberg, President and Chief Executive Officer,

Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations

tel. +358 9 7562 540

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC Group is the world's leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group's brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The group, with net sales of EUR 222 million in 2023, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

www.rapalavmc.com



