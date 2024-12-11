Anzeige
11.12.2024 16:14 Uhr
INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Informa Market's Richard Smith Honored with IAEE Outstanding Marketing & Sales Award for Impact on World of Concrete

Finanznachrichten News

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Informa Market's Richard Smith, Senior Sales Manager, is recognized as the recipient of the prestigious Outstanding Marketing & Sales Award by The International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE). This award honors exceptional achievements in marketing and sales activities including outstanding performance in total event revenue and profit, advertising revenue, attendance, sponsorship revenue, exhibit space sales and customer service.

With over a decade of sales experience at Informa Markets, Richard Smith has played an essential role in driving success for World of Concrete, the largest and only annual international event for the concrete and masonry industries. As a key leader of sales professionals, Smith is instrumental in cultivating key partnerships and expanding sales goals, leveraging online digital and social channels, marking his contribution in supporting the growth of both the event and its exhibitors.

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from IAEE, as it is a testament to the collaborative spirit of our team and the incredible partnerships we have built with our clients," says Richard Smith, Senior Sales Manager. "It is a privilege to contribute to the growth and success of World of Concrete and the impact it has on the industry. I look forward to continuing to drive innovation and deliver value while working alongside professionals who are shaping the future of the exhibitions and events space."

For more information and to register for World of Concrete, visit worldofconcrete.com.

About World of Concrete
World of Concrete is the industry's ONLY annual international event dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries. Featuring indoor and outdoor exhibits with the industry's leading suppliers showcasing innovative products and technologies, exciting demonstrations and competitions, and a world-class education program. Visit www.worldofconcrete.com for details.

Follow World of Concrete on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube to stay connected.

About Informa Markets
Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com

Media Contact
Informa Markets Construction and Infrastructure PR
constructionpr@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION



View the original press release on accesswire.com

