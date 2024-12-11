Drone Lithium Battery Market Skyrockets to $12.65 Billion by 2030 Dominated by Tech Giants - LG Chem Ltd, Parrot Drone SAS and UPERGY Ltd | The Insight Partners

The global drone lithium battery market is set for explosive growth, with projections indicating a surge to $12.65 Billion by 2030. This remarkable expansion, driven by technological advancements in lithium batteries for drones and high energy density batteries.

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Drone Lithium Battery Market Size and Forecast (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Battery Type, Battery Capacity, Drone MTOW, Wing Type, and End Use, and Geography", the global drone lithium battery market is observing significant growth owing to increase in applications of drones across different industries and lightweight battery designs and fast charging solutions.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the drone lithium battery is applicable to a vast array of verticals that are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Drone Lithium Battery Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Insight Partners, the Drone Lithium Battery Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising adoption of drones and growing number of drone start-ups. The market, valued at $4.07 Billion in 2022, is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during 2022-2030.

Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), are aircraft without pilots on board. A drone battery is one of the most significant components in any drone system. It delivers multiple power sources to the propellers for the drone to take flight for a limited period (~25-30 mins). Lithium-ion batteries are one of the most commonly used battery types across the small drone (mini and micro) industry. Lithium batteries, such as lithium-ion, lithium polymer, and lithium sulfur, are used for powering drones and making them capable of operating in a hazardous environment. Moreover, nations such as the US, China, and Japan are making significant investments in the development of cost-effective drone batteries such as lithium-sulfur. The growing adoption of drones to reduce the number of fatalities and gain real-time data is fueling the market growth. Drone lithium batteries offer several benefits, including durability, longer run time, high density, and sustainable solutions over other batteries.

Technological Advancements in Lithium Batteries for Drones: Lithium batteries have arisen as the frontrunners in the ever-evolving landscape of energy storage technology, providing compact and efficient power solutions for an extensive range of applications. Among these, lithium-polymer (LiPo) and lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries have established themselves as protuberant choices for power delivery and energy storage for numerous industries. Since the Second World War, UAVs or drones were principally associated with defense and the military. They were used for aerial surveillance, anti-aircraft target practice, intelligence gathering, weaponry, and artillery spotting. Primarily developed for military and law enforcement purposes, drones rapidly found their way into the commercial and civilian sectors, owing to technological advancements that made them more reasonably priced, accessible, and capable.

Growing Number of Drone Start-ups: When drones were first introduced, they were strictly used for military purposes, such as training, target practices, air strikes, bomb detection, surveillance, and more. With technological advancements, drones are being adopted in several industries. Drones have now gained attention in construction, agriculture, mining, entertainment, photography, and other sectors, which have gained the attention of entrepreneurs to bring drone solutions into the market. Therefore, there is a rise in drone start-ups across various regions to meet the demand for drones. For instance, there was an increase of ~34% in the number of drone start-ups in India, with 220 drone start-ups between August 2021 and February 2022. Further, the US leads the world in drone market share at the national level in the 2022 drone market map, with a total 337 (31.3%), followed by the UK, Germany, France, and Switzerland.

Geographical Insights: In 2022, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Drone Lithium Battery Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on battery type, the drone lithium battery market is segmented into Li-ion, Li-Po, and Li-S. The Li-Po segment held a larger share of the drone lithium battery market in 2022.

Based on battery capacity, the market is categorized into below 3,000 mAh, 3,000-5,000 mAh, and above 5,000 mAh. The below 3,000 mAh segment held the largest share of the drone lithium battery market in 2022.

Based on drone MTOW, the drone lithium battery market is divided into below 100 Kgs, 100 - 200 Kgs, and above 200 Kgs. The below 100 Kgs segment held the largest share of the drone lithium battery market in 2022.

Based on wing type, the market is classified into fixed wing and rotary wing. The rotary wing segment held the largest share of the drone lithium battery market in 2022.

Based on end use, the market is classified into military and commercial. The commercial segment held the largest share of the drone lithium battery market in 2022.

The Drone Lithium Battery market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Drone Lithium Battery Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

LG Chem Ltd

Parrot Drone SAS

UPERGY Ltd

Max Amps Inc

DNK Power Co Ltd

EaglePicher Technologies LLC

CTECHi Technology Co Ltd

RRC Power Solutions GmbH

Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co Ltd.

Steatite Ltd

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Drone Lithium Battery Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

"Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co Ltd launched a new concept for batteries."

"RRC Power Solutions GmbH dual sourcing strategy to prevent supply shortages"

"EaglePicher Technologies is providing essential battery technology to NASA's Artemis I Launch."

"The lithium-sulfur battery on a solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicle (EAV-3)"

Conclusion:

The global drone lithium battery market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of drones in a variety of applications such as mapping, surveying, and monitoring. Additionally, the increasing number of drone start-up businesses is driving the expansion of the drone lithium battery market globally. For example, the total number of drone start-ups in India increased by 34% between August 2021 and February 2022. Such factors are providing opportunities for lithium drone market in India. Furthermore, significant benefits, including dependable, durable, secure, and modernized digital communication offered by lithium batteries to drone, is fueling the market. Additionally, the availability of more affordable and compact models of drone lithium batteries is boosting the market. India, Mexico, Brazil, and several other nations have also surged the use of drones in military and commercial applications such as intelligence gathering, surveillance, computers, command, control, and recognizing tasks. Thus, all these factors are creating opportunities for the market.

With projected growth to $12.65 Billion by 2030, the Drone Lithium Battery Market represents a significant opportunity for component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers, investors, industry stakeholders, end-users, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

