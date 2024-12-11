Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Automotive Seats Market to Reach $53.4 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Automotive Seats Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV), Seat Type, Seat Technology (Manual Seats, Powered Seats, Smart Seats), Material, Distribution Channel (OEMs and Aftermarket), Geography - Global Forecast to 2031.

The automotive seats market is expected to reach $53.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 1.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Automotive Seats Market -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=6075

Automotive seats are critical components in vehicles, designed to provide comfort, support, and safety for occupants during travel. They are engineered to enhance ergonomics and include features like adjustable headrests, lumbar support, and reclining mechanisms.

The growth of this market is driven by increasing vehicle production & sales and increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). Furthermore, advancements in seat technology and a growing focus on sustainable materials and customization are expected to generate growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market.

However, fluctuating raw material prices and complexity in design & customization restrain this market's growth.

Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=6075

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are Adient plc (Ireland), AISIN Group (Japan), Faurecia SE (France), Gentherm Incorporated (U.S.), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Magna International Inc. (Canada), NHK Spring Co., Ltd. (Japan), TACHI-S CO. LTD. (Japan), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), TS TECH CO., LTD. (Japan), Ningbo Jifeng Auto parts Co., ltd. (China), Hyundai Dymos (South Korea), Bharat Seats Limited (India), Grammer AG (Germany), and Pheonix Seating Limited (U.K.).

The global automotive seats market is segmented by vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers), seat type(bench seats, bucket seats, folding seats, powered seats, heated and ventilated seats, other seat types), seat technology(manual seats, powered seats, smart seats, other seat technologies), material(fabric, genuine leather, synthetic leather, other materials), and distribution channel (OEMs, aftermarket). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Key Findings in the Automotive Seats Market Study:

Among the vehicle types studied in this report, the passenger cars segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Passenger cars, which include sedans, hatchbacks, and SUVs, are among the most commonly used vehicles globally. The demand for ergonomic and feature-rich seats is growing rapidly within this segment. Key drivers for this growth include the increasing production of passenger cars, the rising demand for comfort features, and the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

Among the seat types studied in this report, the heated and ventilated seats segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Heated and ventilated seats offer enhanced comfort by regulating temperature, making them particularly popular in premium and luxury vehicles. This segment's growth is driven by factors such as the rising demand for luxury vehicles and an increasing emphasis on passenger comfort and climate control.

Among the seat technologies studied in this report, the smart seats segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Smart seats are equipped with sensors, AI, and connectivity features that monitor occupant posture, adjust seating for comfort, and enhance safety. This segment's growth is driven by advancements in seat technologies, such as the integration of sensors and AI, which improve safety, comfort, and personalization for users.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Research Report -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=6075

Among the materials studied in this report, the synthetic leather segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Synthetic leather is gaining popularity due to its durability, aesthetic appeal, and affordability when compared to genuine leather. Additionally, the increasing focus on sustainability and the growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives are key factors driving the growth of synthetic leather in automotive seating.

Among the distribution channels studied in this report, the OEMs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the rising consumer preference for factory-installed advanced seats, collaborations between automakers and seat suppliers, and an increase in overall vehicle production.

Among the regions studied in this report, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by factors such as the increase in vehicle production in key markets such as China, India, and Japan, rising consumer demand for electric vehicles with advanced seating features, and growing disposable incomes, which fuel the demand for premium, comfort-oriented automotive seats. Furthermore, favorable government policies supporting local automotive manufacturing and the consistent innovation by OEMs in the region are driving the integration of powered seats, ventilation systems, and ergonomic designs into their vehicles.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More)-

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/26072456

Scope of the Report:

Automotive Seats Market Assessment-by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two-wheelers

Three-wheelers

Automotive Seats Market Assessment-by Seat Type

Bench Seats

Bucket Seats

Folding Seats

Powered Seats

Heated and Ventilated Seats

Other Seat Types

Automotive Seats Market Assessment-by Seat Technology

Manual Seats

Powered Seats

Smart Seats

Other Seat Technologies

Automotive Seats Market Assessment-by Material

Fabric

Genuine Leather

Synthetic Leather

Other Materials

Automotive Seats Market Assessment-by Distribution Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Automotive Seats Market Assessment-by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

Israel



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)

Related Reports:

Automotive E-commerce Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product Type (Component Parts, Wheels/Tires, Vehicles, Accessories, Services), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Medium, Payment Mode, Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), End User - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automotive-e-commerce-market-6046

Automotive Plastics Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Thermoplastics and Thermosetting), Process (Injection Molding, Blow Molding), Vehicle Type, Application (Electrical Components, Powertrain), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automotive-plastics-market-5825

Automotive Transmission Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Manual Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission, and Semi-automated Manual Transmission), Engine Type (Petrol Engine and Diesel Engine), Vehicle Type, Sales Channel - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automotive-transmission-market-5832

Automotive Glass Market by Glass Type (Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), Sales Channel, Application (Sidelight, Windshield, Sunroof), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automotive-glass-market-5761

Automotive Electronics Market by Component (ECU, Sensors, ICs), Material (Silicon, Germanium), Application (ADAS, Infotainment Systems), Vehicle Type (ICE, Hybrid, Electric Vehicles), Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automotive-electronics-market-5531

Automotive Seats Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 250 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024-2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR (Value) 1.5 % Market Size in 2024 (Value) USD 53.4 Billion Market Size in 2031 (Value) USD 58.9 Billion Segments Covered By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two-wheelers

Three-wheelers By Seat Type Bench Seats

Bucket Seats

Folding Seats

Powered Seats

Heated and Ventilated Seats

Other Seat Types By Seat Technology Manual Seats

Powered Seats

Smart Seats

Other Seat Technologies By Material Fabric

Genuine Leather

Synthetic Leather

Other Materials By Distribution Channel OEMs

Aftermarket Countries Covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Companies Adient plc (Ireland), AISIN Group (Japan), Faurecia SE (France), Gentherm Incorporated (U.S.), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Magna International Inc. (Canada), NHK Spring Co., Ltd. (Japan), TACHI-S CO. LTD. (Japan), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), TS TECH CO., LTD. (Japan), Ningbo Jifeng Auto parts Co., ltd. (China), Hyundai Dymos (South Korea), Bharat Seats Limited (India), Grammer AG (Germany), and Pheonix Seating Limited (U.K.)

About Meticulous Research Pvt. Ltd.

We are a trusted research partner for leading businesses worldwide, empowering Fortune 500 organizations and emerging enterprises with market intelligence designed to drive revenue transformation and strategic growth. Our insights reveal future growth opportunities, equipping clients with a competitive edge through a versatile suite of research solutions-including syndicated reports, custom research, and direct analyst engagement. Each year, we conduct over 300 syndicated studies and manage 60+ consulting engagements across eight major sectors and 20+ geographic markets, all to deliver targeted business insights that help our clients lead in a rapidly evolving global market.

With a strong focus on problem-solving for complex business challenges, our research enables organizations to navigate change with assertion, aligning it with strategic pathways for sustainable growth. By identifying innovative and effective solutions, we empower leaders to make impactful decisions that drive operational excellence and fuel innovation. We are committed to crafting insights that enhance business performance and help our clients unlock new revenue opportunities, positioning them for long-term success in the competitive global marketplace.

Contact:

Meticulous Market Research Pvt.Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Meticulousblog.org | Top Market Research Reports Blog - https://meticulousblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/1311/automotive-seats-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automotive-seats-market-to-reach-53-4-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-meticulous-research-302329018.html